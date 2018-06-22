FIFA starts action to identify Argentina World Cup hooligans

FIFA is working with Russian police to identify a group of Argentina fans that attacked a Croatia supporter following their 3-0 World Cup defeat.

Video footage of Thursday night’s incident, which involved at least five Argentina supporters punching and kicking a lone Croatia fan in the stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, was published on the Twitter page of TyC Sports, an Argentine sports channel.

The attack lasts barely 10 seconds before other Argentina fans intervene, but the incident ends with the defenceless supporter being kicked one more time in the back of the head.

In a statement released to Press Association Sport, a FIFA spokesperson said: “We are absolutely shocked by the images in question. FIFA firmly condemns the behaviour of these so-called fans and reiterates that violence has no place in football.

“FIFA is cooperating with the relevant security authorities and will do its utmost to contribute to identifying the individuals involved in these criminal acts in order to ensure that they are punished accordingly.

“Furthermore, the respective match reports and supportive materials of the Argentina-Croatia match are also at the disposal of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.”

The attack capped an ugly night for the two-time World Cup champions and their superstar Lionel Messi.

While Croatia’s goals came in the second half, and the last in injury time, the scoreline did not flatter them at all.

Argentina fans travelled to the World Cup in large numbers but have now seen their side draw with Iceland and be thumped by Croatia.