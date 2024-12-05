Fikayo Tomori earmarked for shock Premier League comeback as Milan target three replacements

Fikayo Tomori could reportedly make a shock return to the Premier League at the end of the season after losing his starting spot in AC Milan’s defence.

The centre-back swapped Chelsea for Milan in 2021 for £25m (€30m, $31.9m) and it has proven to be an excellent move for the England international.

He has been a regular for one of the biggest and most successful clubs over the past three years and lifted the Serie A title in 2022.

But this season, he is no longer a guaranteed name in the starting XI for the Italian giants. Matteo Gabbia and Malick Thiaw have been Milan’s centre-back duo of late, leaving no place for Tomori in Paulo Fonseca’s lineup.

Now, according to Calciomercato, the 26-year-old can say ‘goodbye’ to the Rossoneri at the end of the 2024/25 campaign to return to the Premier League ‘through the main door’. Incidentally, no teams have been linked with Tomori for now.

The report adds Milan have identified a number of possible replacements, namely Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera, 20, Lille’s Bafode Diakite, 23, and Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande, 20.

Premier League teams waiting in the wings

Tomori, who has impressed a great deal at Milan and is often cited as a player who should have had more England caps in recent years, has been linked with a number of English top-flight teams in the past year or so.

Newcastle United have been credited with repeated interest in the 6ft 1in player, as have Arsenal, former club Chelsea and Manchester United to a lesser extent.

Tomori’s contract at San Siro runs until the summer of 2027 so if he does go, Milan will want to make as much of their £25m original purchase back in 2025.

Even if he does move on, the former Brighton and Hove Albion loanee is unlikely to have any regrets about moving to the Italian team.

He told ITV Sport: “Probably the best thing I ever did [moving to Milan] and the best decision I made, not only in football but in life because it opened up my view on football and life.”

AC Milan transfer round-up: Reijnders in demand as Man Utd eye full-back

Chelsea have reportedly registered interest in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, but the Italian side want the Dutch international to sign a new deal.

Tottenham and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the former Derby County loanee, who is said to be worth €50m (£41.5m/$52.5m).

Manchester United have been looking for a new left-back off the back of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s lengthy injury issues and now Milan’s Theo Hernandez is on their target list.

The France international is nearing the last 18 months of his contract but Milan are said to be happy with the defender and may not let him go easily.

Finally, TEAMtalk revealed that Milan have joined Newcastle in the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton when his contract expires in mid-2025.