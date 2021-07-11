Final decision due ‘soon’ over Tottenham transfer the player ‘wants’

Tottenham appear to be closing in on an impressive summer transfer after a reliable source confirmed the player in question ‘wants’ the move.

Spurs’ managerial hunt dragged on longer than many expected before former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was tasked with leading the club forward. With new sporting director Fabio Paratici now on board, Tottenham’s full focus has shifted to overseeing a successful transfer window.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane continues to rumble on in the background. Man City were thought to be the frontrunner, though near neighbours Man Utd could yet have a say.

Regarding arrivals, Tottenham have been linked with revamping their backline ahead of Nuno’s anticipated switch to a back five.

Deploying the formation he used so effectively at Wolves will require greater depth at centre-half. And one player who has been tipped to bolster the ranks is Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Bologna defender, 22, was the subject of a failed Spurs bid according to the Telegraph last week.

The newspaper said that they have yet to reach the Serie A side’s £21.5million transfer demand. While they did not state Spurs’ current offer, Football Insider claims that figure stands at £15.5million.

Concerns over the move potentially being hijacked by Arsenal began to swirl, though trusted source Fabrizio Romano has now debunked those claims.

The Italian tweeted ‘Tottenham are currently the only English club negotiating to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu.’

In further good news, Romano noted that the defender ‘wants’ to join Spurs.

Interest from Atalanta has emerged, though one way or another Tottenham will soon find out where they stand. Romano concluded a final decision will be made ‘soon’.

Tottenham boosted after Sampdoria stance softens

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of a Euro 2020 hotshot garnering widespread interest after his price reveal hinted at his club’s stance softening over a potential exit.

Mikkel Damsgaard starred as Denmark advanced to the semi-final stages before bowing out to England in extra time.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton and Leeds have all been credited with interest in recent days. On the European front, Barcelona and Juventus are also in the mix.

Prising Damsgaard away from Sampdoria had until recently seemed a difficult task after they rejected a cash-plus-player deal from AC Milan.

Sampdoria are understood to want to retain his services for one more year before considering a sale. Though the latest report has hinted they could yet be swayed this summer. The Sun (citing Italian outlet (La Gazetta dello Sport) report that Sampdoria have set Damsgaard’s price at £34m.

Doing so would seemingly indicate they realise keeping hold of their star man may be more difficult than first thought. Furthermore, the figure is not one that would deter potential suitors with a serous interest.

