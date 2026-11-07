Arsenal reach final decision on Hincapie sale as Romano shares plans for January striker signing

Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal will categorically block any approach for Piero Hincapie ahead of the January window, amid strong links to Barcelona, with the journalist adamant Mikel Arteta is planning “no changes” to his back four – but the possibility of an attacking arrival at Emirates Stadium cannot be ruled out.

The reigning Premier League champions face Hull City at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, aiming to secure and potentially extend their position at the top of the table. With eight league wins from nine games so far, few would bet against Arsenal retaining their title.

Having carved out a reputation as the Premier League’s meanest defence, the fact that they have only shipped five goals so far – comfortably the best in the division – tells you all you need to know about their mentality.

The Gunners also boast ridiculous strength in numbers, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Ezri Konsa currently the favoured centre-back pairing, but with Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba and Hincapie all capable of playing there too.

The fact that Hincapie has been somewhat squeezed out of the picture thanks to the form of Gabriel and Konsa at centre-back and Calafiori at left-back has left the Peruvian’s future up for some debate, and reports in Spain claim Barcelona are strongly considering a move to tempt Arsenal into his sale.

However, Romano insists the Gunners have no desire to cash in on the 24-year-old, despite him being limited to a meagre 46 minutes of Premier League action so far this season.

“When it’s about Piero Hincapié and the swap deal between Arsenal and Barcelona, I don’t see this happening for one reason: Arsenal have no intention to sell Hincapié,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.