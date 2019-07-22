Final details being resolved as Arsenal beat Spurs to exciting midfielder

Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Real Madrid and Spain starlet Dani Ceballos, according to the latest reports.

The Gunners, who have so far brought in just teenage striker Gabriel Martinelli, have been heavily linked with a move for Ceballos in recent weeks.

Multiple Spanish outlets claimed last week that Unai Emery’s side are ‘a step away’ from completing the deal, with Ceballos opting to join Arsenal ahead of rival approaches from Tottenham and Italian giants AC Milan.

It is claimed that Madrid value central midfielder Ceballos at €50m, however Los Blancos are only willing to loan him out currently, possible due to impressive displays for Spain U21s at the recent European Championships.

When asked about the rumours surrounding Ceballos on Arsenal’s pre-season tour, Emery said on Wednesday: “I don’t want to speak about the names but Ceballos is a very good player.”

Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira has confirmed that Arsenal are closing in on the capture of Ceballos and are down to the ‘last details’.

#Arsenal is near to close the arrival of #Ceballos from #RealMadrid. They must define the last details in the next days. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 22, 2019

Ceballos is believed to have cut short his time off to secure a move to Emirates Stadium, and he could be presented as an Arsenal player soon.

The Gunners reportedly only have a limited budget of around £45m to spend this summer, but that has not stopped Emery from informing the Arsenal board about the need to bring in “three or four quality signings”.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!