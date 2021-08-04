Final pieces move into place with timescale set on huge Tottenham transfer

A major Tottenham transfer could be completed as early as Thursday after the timescale of the final touches were outlined, per a trusted source.

Tottenham fans could be forgiven for thinking the sky was falling given the recent news surrounding Harry Kane. The England international continued to refuse to turn up to training in an effort to push his proposed transfer to Man City over the line.

However, if Villa’s recent business can be cited, selling your talisman may not be the end of the world.

Jack Grealish is also expected to join Pep Guardiola’s side for a nine-figure fee. And with that deal seemingly on the verge, Villa have been splashing the cash to great effect.

On a whirlwind day for Dean Smith’s side, Southampton’s Danny Ings and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey were signed for a combined fee north of £55m.

Tottenham will be hoping they can conduct their business in a similar manner should Kane go. And per trusted source Fabrizio Romano, a blockbuster deal for Cristian Romero is just around the corner.

The Atalanta centre-half was reported on Tuesday to be the subject of a successful Spurs bid. Romano has confirmed an agreement is in place and shed further light on when the transfer will be completed.

The Italian reiterated there is ‘no problem’ in negotiations. Instead, Atalanta are waiting until they have signed Romero’s replacement – Juventus’ Merih Demiral – before the next step can be taken.

That particular deal is ‘likely’ to go through on Thursday. Once over the line, Romero will ‘fly to London to complete’ his Tottenham transfer.

€55m is stated to be the fee Tottenham will pay.

Frequent Totenham target on the move?

Meanwhile, frequent Tottenham target Marcel Sabitzer has told RB Leipzig that he has no intention of renewing his contract with them, according to reports in Germany.

Regularly linked with more established European giants in recent months, Sabitzer has been a top target for Tottenham ever since his goals knocked them out of the 2019-20 Champions League.

He has remained in the club’s thinking even after the departure of Jose Mourinho, who subsequently has eyed the player for Roma, although such a deal looks unlikely.

In fact, Sabitzer’s next destination may still be in Germany. Rumours are growing about a transfer to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

According to Bild, talks between the two clubs are underway. A transfer to Bayern would see him follow his ex-Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann, and recent teammate, Dayot Upamecano.

Amid these developments, Goal and Spox report that Sabitzer has told Leipzig he does not want to sign a new contract. His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2022. As such, they must now consider cashing in to avoid losing him – potentially to a direct rival – for nothing.

