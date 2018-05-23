Financial expert claims inside track on huge Liverpool plans

Liverpool can look forward to a summer of lavish investment which could see up to £200million spent of new players.

That’s according to a leading financial expert, who claims the Reds owners FSG are ready to furnish Jurgen Klopp with a huge transfer warchest to turn Liverpool into genuine title contenders next season.

The Champions League finalists have been linked with a plethora of talent this summer, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ousmane Dembele, Nabil Fekir, James Tarkowski, Jamaal Lascelles and Dani Ceballos mentioned as targets in the last 48 hours alone.

And while some of these names could see Liverpool come close to matching, or even beating, their club record £75m capture of Virgil van Dijk, football finance expert Kieran Maguire has revealed those figures may not be too ambitious.

“They can spend because they have the [Philippe] Coutinho money, think about how much they generated from his sale,” he told the Daily Star.

“And they sold [Raheem] Sterling and [Luis] Suarez in recent years, so actually their finances are looking quite secure.

“The owners are prepared to back the manager and therefore I don’t think money is a problem.”

Maguire also claimed that victory in Saturday’s Champions League final would also further strengthen their hand, adding: “They’re already in a very strong position, but if you add the Champions League to that, it will put them in a very strong negotiating position.

“They already have the benefit of offering Champions League football to players next season.

“They could easily spend £150m to £200m over the summer, spending over £100m will not be a problem.”

