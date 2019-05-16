Financial trouble could force AC Milan to sell €50m star to Man Utd

Manchester United are ready to battle Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, a report claims.

The Italian giants are apparently in the midst of a precarious financial situation which could see them forced into selling one or two of their star players.

Suso and Franck Kessie are two that have been frequently linked with a summer exit, with Premier League interest mentioned, but now uncertainty has arisen surrounding goalkeeping phenom Donnarumma.

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as the best prospect in Europe between the sticks, but Calciomercato.com have issued a number of updates on his situation in the last 24 hours.

The first, which comes via paper La Repubblica, claims that Manchester United and PSG are ready to battle it out for Donnarumma’s signature this summer.

It goes on to state that an offer in the region of €50-55million is being prepared by the Ligue 1 giants, but the uncertainty surrounding David De Gea’s future could force United to spring into action.

A follow up from La Repubblica states that Milan, who are now currently placed fifth in the league table with 62 points, are facing a budget deficit of €80million.

As a result, the Rossoneri are more likely to be pushed into selling key assets, and Donnarumma is likely to be the most valuable at this point.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!