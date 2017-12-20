Finer details need resolving as Barca ‘agree £135m Coutinho fee’

Liverpool are reported to have struck a £135million deal to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona – though it has not yet been decided when the Brazilian will make the move.

The La Liga giants saw three attempts to sign the playmaker rebuffed over the summer, but their interest has never died and it’s believed their patience has finally been rewarded.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have bowed to pressure and agreed to sell Coutinho to Barca for a fee of £135million. However, the report claims the two clubs are still to work out the finer details of the transfer and it remains uncertain whether the deal will go through in January – or in the summer.

Furthermore, it’s believed the two clubs remain at loggerheads at the structures of the payments with Liverpool keen to receive as much of the £135million up front as possible.

However, it’s claimed Barca would rather pay a sizeable chunk up front but then pay the rest in installments over the duration of the player’s five-year contract at the Nou Camp.

It’s also believed Barcelona could offer Liverpool the chance to take one or two of their squad players as part of the deal, though that is not thought to be of interest to Jurgen Klopp.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that while the Mail claims a fee has been agreed between the clubs, the fact that the finer details of the transfer are still to be agreed means the transfer at this stage remains far from a done deal.

However, with Coutinho intent on making the move to Barcelona, some supporters may feel it is in the club’s best long-term interests to strike the deal and use the money to sign a replacement and strengthen the squad elsewhere.

