Finland claim first ever Euros win by beating spirited Denmark

Finland won their first ever match at the European Championships by a scoreline of 1-0 against Denmark, on a day in which football came together in unity.

The game was insignificant in comparison to the situation of Christian Eriksen, who required CPR after collapsing shortly before half-time. But after he awoke and was stabilised, the players requested to complete the match, resuming with the scoreline at 0-0.

Finland took the lead just before the hour-mark with their first attempt. Joel Pohjanpalo headed the ball past Kasper Schmeichel, who would have done better in normal circumstances.

Denmark had a chance to get back into the game in the 73rd minute when they were given a penalty. However, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw his effort saved by the Finnish goalkeeper, Lukas Hradecky.

It had been a bright opening by the hosts in the Group B fixture, with Finland keeper Hradecky saving from Jonas Wind and then a header from Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg.

Eriksen tested Hradecky again in the 18th minute with a drive from the edge of the penalty area, which forced Hradecky into another diving stop.

Finland threatened when Norwich forward Teemu Pukki, now recovered from ankle ligament damage suffered at the end of the Sky Bet Championship campaign, looked to break away from Simon Kjaer.

The Denmark captain appeared to pull back Pukki, but English referee Anthony Taylor was not interested and waved play on.

Shortly before half-time, the match was then suspended after Eriksen collapsed.

The Inter midfielder was eventually taken away on a stretcher for further assessment at hospital, where his condition was said to have stabilised.

UEFA confirmed players from both sides requested the Group B fixture be finished on Saturday evening, restarting at 08.30pm local time (1930BST).

Play resumes

After both sets of teams were applauded back on to the pitch, the remaining five minutes of the first half were played out at a low tempo ahead of a short half-time break.

Denmark substitute Mathias Jensen, who had replaced Eriksen, fired a shot over from the edge of the penalty area early in the second half.

Finland took the lead in the 58th minute when Bayer Leverkusen forward Pohjanpalo headed past Kasper Schmeichel, who could not keep the ball out.

Denmark made a double change shortly after the hour mark as Andreas Skov Olsen and Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard replaced captain Kjaer and Wind.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute when Yussuf Poulsen was brought down by a sliding challenge from Paulus Arajuuri, with contact from the defender’s knee appearing minimal.

Hojbjerg, though, saw his spot-kick saved as Hradecky dived low to his left.

Vestergaard sent in a low cross through the six-yard box, but Skov Olsen was denied by a saving tackle from Finland’s Robin Lod as there was to be no fairytale ending for Denmark.