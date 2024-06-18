Tanner Tessmann has emerged as a target for three big Serie A clubs

Fiorentina and Atalanta are reportedly ready to join Inter Milan in the race to sign Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann this summer.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a top target for Inter after having an excellent campaign in Serie B last season as Venezia won back promotion to Italy’s top fight.

The USA international scored seven goals and added three assists in 42 games in all competitions last season, with the majority of those coming in the holding midfield role.

SportItalia transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla claims that the Nerazzurri have already been in negotiations over a deal to sign the two-times capped USMNT star.

It’s reported that Inter want to sign Tessmann this summer and then loan him back to Venezia for the 2024/25 campaign.

Inter are currently well stocked in central midfield so it makes sense to take that approach and enable Tessmann to perform regularly at Serie A level.

Indeed, trying to beat out the likes of Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanogu, Piotr Zielinski, Kristjan Asllani, and Davide Frattesi would be a tall order for anyone.

Venezia name their price for Tessmann

Venezia are reported to want a fee in the region of €7million for the midfielder, although Inter could offer a player in part-exchange to get that fee lowered.

It’s stated that Venezia are keen on Inter goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and also attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio, as per SempreInter.

However, Inter are not the only club keen on Tessmann, with Fiorentina and Atalanta also hopeful of a deal.

Fiorentina are keen to make Tessmann a midfield reinforcement for new coach Raffaele Palladino, while Europa League champions Atalanta are keen to bolster their midfield numbers ahead of the new season.

