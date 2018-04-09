Fiorentina boss ‘unsure’ over future of Liverpool, Chelsea target

Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli has given a boost to a host of European clubs thought to be tracking Federico Chiesa, by claiming he is ‘unsure’ where his future lies.

The winger has enjoyed a good season with the Serie A club, scoring six goals, whilst also breaking into the Italian national side.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both believed to be keen on the 20-year-old, after scouts representing the duo were seen at Fiorentina games.

Speaking to Rai Radio, Pioli said: “I’m calm, even if you can never be in football.

“Can Chiesa become a ‘bandiera’ or will he be sold like [Federico] Bernardeschi? I don’t know.

“What I can say is that he’s grown a lot, he’s made great strides and he can become very important for this club.”