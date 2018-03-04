Fiorentina captain Davide Astori passes away, aged 31

Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori has passed away at the age of just 31.

The defender died following a “sudden illness” his club confirmed on their official Twitter feed on Sunday.

Fiorentina were scheduled to play Udinese on Sunday afternoon but the game has since been called off.

Astori, who had been capped 14 times by Italy, joined Fiorentina in 2016 from Cagliari and had made 58 appearances for the club.

Cagliari also postponed their game against Genoa on Sunday morning.

“Fiorentina are profoundly shocked to have to announce the death of captain Davide Astori after a sudden illness,” Fiorentina said.

“Given this terrible and delicate situation we appeal to everyone’s sensitivity at this time, above all out of respect for his family.”

Astori came through the youth system at AC Milan before joining Cagliari in 2008.

He spent eight years there and had loan spells at Roma and Fiorentina before moving permanently to the latter in 2016.