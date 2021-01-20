Fiorentina could swoop for out-of-favour West Ham attacker Felipe Anderson, according to a new report in Italy.

The Brazilian cost the Hammers a club-record £36million in the summer of 2018.

But despite a promising first season and flashes of talent since, Anderson has lost his way at the London Stadium.

Earlier this month we revealed that Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was pondering a move for Anderson.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Porto. But he’s fallen out with coach Sergio Conceicao and is set to be sent back to London.

But, as we reported, it isn’t that simple. Under FIFA guidelines, Anderson would have to stay with the Hammers until the season’s end.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, FIFA and UEFA will relax their transfer regulations. Current rules dictate you can’t play for more than two clubs in one season, which Anderson has done having played briefly for the Hammers before moving to Portugal.

Nothing has emerged from the Everton camp. But it’s a different story in Italy.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) are running as story that Fiorentina are showing interest and are set to make a bid.

Anderson alternative to Atalanta ace

Papu Gomez of Atalanta is Fiorentina’s first choice. But it will be hard to persuade their Serie A rivals to do business.

Gazzetta, therefore, offer two alternatives. They are Anderson and Aleksandr Kokorin from Lokomotiv Moscow.

Anderson, at his best, is both a scorer and provider of goals.

He arrived at West Ham with a big reputation and that was forged in Serie A.

His stock in Italy is still high after five seasons at Lazio. He scored 34 goals in 177 appearances for the club before West Ham came in.

Anderson joined Porto on loan in October 2020 but has played just twice.

The Brazilian has won two caps for his country, the last coming in 2019.