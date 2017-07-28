Fiorentina frustrated as Liverpool dig in over £16m asking price

Fiorentina are seemingly ready to walk away from a deal to sign Lazar Markovic after Liverpool refused to budge on their £16million asking price for the winger.

The Serbian has proved a major disappointment since arriving at Anfield in the summer in a £20million deal from Benfica in the summer of 2014 and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull.

The player reported for pre-season training with Liverpool, but was given permission to leave their training camp in Germany to discuss a potential switch to Fiorentina.

And while it’s claimed the Serie A outfit have agreed personal terms with Markovic, the Daily Mirror claims the deal seems unlikely to go through with Liverpool unwilling to take anything less than £16million for the 23-year-old.

The paper claims the Viola have unsuccessfully tried to persuade Liverpool to accept a reduced offer, and with both Watford and Leicester keen on the player, the Reds believe they could yet achieve their asking price for the forward.

During his three years at Anfield, Markovic – a Brendan Rodgers signing – has made just 34 appearances, scoring three times for the Reds.