Fiorentina make move as Liverpool battle Everton for BVB man

Liverpool and Everton are reportedly preparing to lock horns in a bid to secure the signing of in-demand Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Mor.

The inner-city rivals won’t have just each other to compete with for his signature, with rumours of interest from several Serie A clubs, too, according to the report in The Sun.

Mor, 20, has been with Dortmund for one season having signed from FC Nordsjælland last summer on a five-year deal, but struggled for game time in Thomas Tuchel’s first team.

In fact, Mor played just 475 minutes of Bundesliga football last season, but is seen as an exciting prospect for the future.

The Danish-born player’s only league goal came back in September, when he scored in the 6-0 hammering of SV Darmstadt.

Although born in Denmark, and having represented them at under-17, 18 and 19s level, Mor has eligibility to play for Turkey through his father, and has since gone on to make 12 appearances for the Turkish national team.

The Sun, believe it is Everton, Liverpool, Roma, Fiorentina and Inter that are all interested, but Fiorentina are the first club to make an official bid, rumoured to be around £10.7million.