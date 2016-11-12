Fiorentina midfielder ‘bored’ of Chelsea speculation

Milan Badelj admits he is “bored” of reports suggesting he could leave Fiorentina for Chelsea.

Croatia international Badelj has caught the eye for the Serie A outfit this term and has also been linked with Tottenham.

Chelsea are reportedly considering the 27-year-old midfielder as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, who is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

However, Badelj told Goal: “I feel bored talking about it.

“I understand the press want to speculate – they have a right to do that – but I find it funny that people talk about transfers so far away from the window.

“I still have one-and-a-half years left on my contract with Fiorentina; why wouldn’t I stay here until the end? I have no problem with that.

“The thing that bothers me most are the stories that say I’m unhappy in Florence, which is not true.

“I’m thrilled here. The team suits me, I have a great relationship with the coach, I play regularly… the only thing I’m concerned about is how many points Fiorentina win.”