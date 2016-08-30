Fiorentina play it cool over defender’s £24m Chelsea move talk

Fiorentina insist there has been no approach from Chelsea amid reports the Blues had lodged a £24million bid for defender Marcos Alonso.

The Blues have made just three signings under new manager Antonio Conte this summer as they look to recover from the disappointment of a 10th-placed finish last season.

Conte, however, has spent over £60million bringing in Michy Batshuayi, N’Golo Kante and goalkeeper Eduardo, but remains intent on signing at least one more defender.

Former Real Madrid trainee Alonso, who has tasted Premier League football with both Bolton and Sunderland, has emerged as a potential target for the Blues.

It’s claimed the Blues could lodge a £24m bid as Wednesday evening’s transfer deadline closes in.

Spanish newspaper Marca also credit the Premier League club with an interest, but Fiorentina insist they have not heard from Chelsea yet.

The Serie A side’s director of sport, Carlos Freitas, was asked whether they have received any offers for any of their players, to which he replied: “At the moment, no.”

When pushed further on Alonso specifically, he added: “He is a Fiorentina player at the moment.”