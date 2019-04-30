Fired-up Klich makes play-off vow after outlining Leeds frustrations

Mateusz Klich insists Leeds will have no problems finding their mojo as Marcelo Bielsa’s side take the play-off route in a bid to claim what the Pole feels would be a “deserved” promotion.

United, who spent 32 weeks of the Championship season in the top two, were overhauled by first Norwich and then agonisingly in the closing matches by Sheffield United, leaving Leeds to contemplate the lottery of the play-offs. However, Leeds can take heart from these play-off statistics.

Their fate was confirmed after Sunday’s controversial 1-1 draw with Aston Villa – a match which could yet see striker Patrick Bamford handed a retrospective ban following some unsavoury scenes.

Some in the media and a portion of cynical supporters fear Leeds’ best chance for promotion in years has been lost and given the club’s play-offs record (in four previous campaigns, Leeds are yet to taste success), there will be more misery on the horizon.

Klich, however, insists that all at the club felt promotion to the Premier League is deserved – and claims they will be busting a gut to ensure justice is served.

“Last week wasn’t nice,” Klich told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “It was very hard for everyone and I think we all still feel the pain. It maybe sounds weird but we deserve to be in the first two.

“We didn’t make it, that’s football and we have to recover our confidence and go strong for the play-offs because it’s still doable. We’re able to be promoted to the Premier League but we’re going to do it the harder way.”

Sheffield United’s win on Saturday gave the Blades a six-point advantage with just two games left, leaving Leeds no chance of overhauling the Blades.

But Klich points to the advantage of knowing their fate two weeks before the play-offs kick-off, as opposed last-gasp disappointment, which would have hit hard.

“The pain would be the same. We would just have less time to recover.

“We knew already before the (Villa) game when we saw Sheffield United winning. It was game over already for us and we knew we were going to the play-offs.

“In the dressing room obviously everyone feels the pain but we all know we’re able to win the play-offs. We’re going to do everything to recover our fitness and our strength and go again.”

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!