Fireworks coming as Man Utd ignite battle with Liverpool, Arsenal for Red Bull ace

The latest off the Red Bull production line now counts Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal among his admirers, and the playmaker’s past comments will be a major plus for the English trio.

The Red Bull clubs – Leipzig and Salzburg in particular – are responsible for developing some of the finest young talent in world football over recent years.

The German and Austrian outfits have developed a fine habit of signing promising players in their teenage years and selling for huge profits after polishing up the rough diamonds.

The Premier League and Liverpool in particular have benefitted from the Red Bull production line.

Indeed, Liverpool legend Sadio Mane earned his move to Southampton in 2014 on the back of starring for Salzburg. A stellar two year stint with the Saints prompted Liverpool to swoop and Mane went on to become a modern-day Reds legend.

More recently, current starters Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai were signed from Leipzig. Szoboszlai was recently labelled the signing of the summer by pundit Paul Merson.

According to a fresh update from the Sun, Liverpool are targeting the Red Bull organisation again, with Israeli playmaker, Oscar Gloukh, in their sights.

The 19-year-old right-footer joined Salzburg from Maccabi Tel Aviv in January to the tune of £6m. Gloukh has scored three and assisted five in his first 25 matches in Austria and has quickly established himself as a key member of the Israeli national side.

However, the Reds are not alone in sizing Gloukh up. The Sun state Arsenal too have liked what they’ve seen and Man Utd have now crashed the party.

All three English heavyweights are said to be monitoring the player and sent scouts to watch the midfielder play during the recent international break.

Gloukh certainly made an impression, scoring a vital equaliser against Romania in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Gloukh shows maturity beyond his years

The promising playmaker counted Barcelona, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund among his potential suitors when joining Salzburg at the beginning of the year.

Gloukh revealed his excitement at being courted by such a prestigious club like Barcelona, though showed an old head on young shoulders when admitting joining Salzburg was probably the wiser decision for his development.

“I was very excited that (Barcelona) wanted me, but they were late for the bidding and came back when we had already closed the Salzburg deal,” Gloukh said.

“In the end, I think we made the right decision to go to Salzburg and not to Barcelona. It makes more sense for my development as a player.”

Gloukh’s rapid rise in Austria certainly suggests he’s in the right place at this stage of his career. But if he continues to develop at such a pace, he may soon find himself walking out at Old Trafford, Anfield or the Emirates.

