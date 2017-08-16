Firmino gives honest response as Coutinho nears Liverpool exit

Roberto Firmino has admitted Philippe Coutinho leaving Liverpool for Barcelona “would be awful”.

The two Brazilians have formed a great alliance on and off the pitch at Anfield, but their love-in looks set to be restricted to international duties going forwards with Barcelona reported to have agreed a £104m for the player.

When questioned about how the departure of Coutinho would affect him, an honest Firmino told the Liverpool Echo: “I prefer to not think of this because it would be awful.

“He’s a great player but also a great friend to me.

“It is normal that great teams are interested in his football but my concentration is now on the team.”

Liverpool were on Wednesday linked with a fresh move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as part of the deal to take Coutinho the Nou Camp.