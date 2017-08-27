Firmino: Liverpool can win the Premier League

Roberto Firmino believes that Liverpool have a chance of winning the Premier League this season as there is “no favourite”.

Liverpool finished fourth last season, qualifying for the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp has struggled to add strength in depth to his squad, raising doubts of their chances of staying in the top four.

However, Firmino says that Liverpool’s minimum ambition is to repeat last season’s league position. He reckons Klopp’s team can win what he expects to be an open Premier League title race.

“We are feeling good and what we want to achieve is pretty clear,” Firmino said.

“We must at least repeat our performance of last year by finishing in the top four – and then fight for the title.

“The team is also very motivated by the experience of being back in the Champions League. The target is to finish in the best possible position and we are aiming high.

“I think we have a chance because the Premier League is a very open competition this year.

“For me there doesn’t exist an out-and-out favourite.”