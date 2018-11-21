Barcelona have little chance of persuading Liverpool to sell their crown jewels to the LaLiga giants thanks to a ‘secret agreement’ that exists between the two clubs.

Radio station Cadena Ser, as per AS, claims that Barca agreed not to sign any Liverpool player for the next three years as part of their decision to bring in Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian left Anfield in a £142million deal last January after initially hoping to leave last summer.

With Liverpool eventually relenting to Coutinho’s exit request, as part of that arrangement, it’s claimed the two clubs stuck in a clause that prevents the LaLiga giants signing any more of their big names until after the 2020/21 season.

That agreement can, of course, be broken by Liverpool if, for example, they want to sell any of their stars to the Catalans. Alberto Moreno is one such star who Liverpool look happy to release this summer, who has also been linked with Barca.

But, in theory, the arrangement will prevent Ernesto Valverde’s side from making an approach to bring in the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah, for whom they have been linked.

Firmino addressed talk he could be targeted by Barcelona over the summer, though he seemed more than happy to remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

“Everyone hears ­stories about what it means to be a Liverpool player, but, until you live it ­personally, you cannot ­really ­understand it,” he said.

“In my whole life, I never thought that I would get treated like I do here.

“It’s a huge ­responsibility and we can only give ­everything back to the ­supporters that we can.

“The Premier League is our main challenge, but also Europe, after ­reaching the final against Real Madrid and falling down last season.

“That left us with a bad taste in our mouths, but we have to be patient and go game by game to achieve what we really want this time.”

He added: “When people ask what my ­ambitions are for the rest of my career, I always say that I live in the present.

“I don’t look at more than what we have in front of us in the next few days.

“I’m only interested in Liverpool and winning everything I can with them. We have the best supporters in the world here, they are amazing – and there are Liverpool fans in every part of the planet.

“So we know what it would mean to be champions.”

Coutinho, meanwhile, has endured mixed fortunes since departing Anfield for the Nou Camp in January.

His form was up and down during his initial time at the club, but – in the wake of former captain Andres Iniesta’s departure – has really knuckled down this season, scoring five times already for Valverde’s table-topping side.