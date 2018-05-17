Firmino reveals what it would mean to beat Real Madrid in CL final

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino claims beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final would be a ‘unique’ moment in his career.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a fruitful season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions, and is desperate to end the season in the greatest manner possible, by beating Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

“This year has been my best as a professional footballer, but I’m still restless and I always want more, to grow and grow even further,” declared Firmino in an interview with UEFA.

“It would be a unique moment to win the final as it’s a very special trophy because it’s the Champions League.

“If we do manage to win it then it will be a very emotional moment for me and the whole team.”

The forward has 10 goals to his name in the Champions League so far this season, only bettered by a player his side will lock horns with in Kiev, in Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s my first year in the competition and I’m one of the leading scorers, alongside Cristiano and Mohamed Salah, so I’m pretty pleased and happy with my own and the team’s performances.

“We’ve put in a lot of work to reach the final and we are there so we must remain focused. We know all about Real Madrid. They are always winning titles and are a great team.

“But a final is a one-off game and they’ll be up against Liverpool, a team and club with a great pedigree, and we will fight to the end,” he promised.