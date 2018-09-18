Firmino strikes in injury time to give Liverpool deserved win over PSG

Liverpool produced a dominant performance as they beat PSG 3-2 in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring on 30 minutes when a cross from the left from Andy Robertson was headed home by the England international.

James Milner converted a penalty six minutes later to increase the Reds lead after Georginio Wijnaldum was tripped in the area by PSG defender Juan Bernat.

But the visitors struck back five minutes before the interval when Thomas Meunier swivelled inside the area and hit a shot past the helpless Alisson.

And PSG were level on 83 minutes when Mohamed Salah lost the ball in his own half before Neymar drove at the Liverpool defence before the ball fell to Kylian Mbappe, who cooly finished inside the area.

However, Liverpool got the goal they deserved in injury time as substitute Roberto Firmino climbed off the bench to score the winner.