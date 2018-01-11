Firmino to gain as Liverpool aim to avoid Coutinho repeat

Liverpool are poised to offer Roberto Firmino a huge new contract to keep him at Anfield and prevent him from becoming the next Reds star from quitting for pastures new.

The Merseysiders saw their efforts to keep star man Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona’s clutches officially ended this week as the two clubs agreed a £142million package for the Brazilian superstar.

In the end, the player’s determination to quit Anfield for the Nou Camp proved telling – but Liverpool are hoping to avoid a repeat scenario with his international teammate by offering Firmino what is described as a ‘contract for life’.

The Brazilian still has two years left on his existing five-year deal which he signed after joining the Reds from Hoffenheim for £29million in 2015.

And with Liverpool’s funds swelled significantly by the Coutinho windfall, the Daily Telegraph claim Firmino will be one of the first beneficiaries with a bumper pay rise which could be elevated to £180,000 a week – double the wages he is on now.

Firmino, 26, has blossomed under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and the Reds are determined not to be seen as a selling club just as Borussia Dortmund were under Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian, so often used at the top of Liverpool’s attack, has 16 goals to his name this season – second only to top scorer Mohamed Salah.

And with his peak years approaching, Klopp and Liverpool are determined to make the player a huge show of faith and tie him down for the long-term future.

Firmino did have a particular good relationship with Coutinho on and off the park, however. Coutinho was best man at Firmino’s wedding last summer.

And in a heartfelt facebook post to Coutinho, Firmino wrote: “Liverpool is no longer the same without you my magical brother.

“I wish you infinite success, that you enjoy life and realise all your dreams brother. God is always protecting you and your whole family. It was an honour to play with a magician like you.”

