Ruben Amorim will ‘urgently’ seek to sign a wing-back suited to the 3-4-3 formation he’ll deploy at Manchester United and a report claims a feisty transfer battle with Liverpool now awaits.

Man Utd have reached a ‘full agreement’ with Sporting CP that will see Ruben Amorim become their next permanent manager. The full details on that deal – including when he’ll take charge, who he’ll bring and the contract details – can be found here.

Once Amorim is in situ attention will quickly turn to moulding Man Utd’s squad to fit Amorim’s customary 3-4-3 formation.

Wing-backs are required and according to a fresh update from GiveMeSport, plans are already being put in place to sign Wolves ace, Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The left-back, 23, is also a key transfer target over at Liverpool amid the Reds’ need to sign a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Now aged 30, the Scot has shown troubling signs of decline this season and struggled mightily against Noni Madueke versus Chelsea and against Bukayo Saka at Arsenal. Robertson also did not enjoy the most comfortable of evenings when squaring off against the marauding Tariq Lamptey against Brighton on Wednesday night.

GMS state both Liverpool and Man Utd are ‘expected to intensify’ their pursuits of Ait-Nouri at the turn of the year. A January transfer is possible, though it’s hinted the likelier outcome is Ait-Nouri is on the move in the summer.

Part of the reason why is Wolves value their attack-minded left-back around the £60m mark. A mid-season exit would also be damaging for Gary O’Neil’s win-less side who already look destined to be fighting a battle to avoid relegation.

While it’s uncertain where Ait-Nouri’s future will lay, what is becoming clear is it won’t be at Molineux.

GMS concluded the 2024/25 campaign is ‘expected’ to be his last at Wolves – irrespective of whether they beat the drop.

What about Alphonso Davies?

Man Utd have already made an enquiry into the signing of Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies who would occupy the same role as Ait-Nouri.

Davies, 23, is in the final year of his contract in Bavaria and is courting interest from Real Madrid as well as Man Utd.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd would be willing to bid for Davies in the January window. Furthermore, Bayern are warming to the idea of a mid-season sale – albeit at a reduced rate – to ensure they don’t lose the player to free agency six months later.

However, we understand Davies’ full focus is on signing for Real Madrid who per Fabrizio Romano, have been working on forging a pre-contract agreement come January 1 ‘for months.’

With Davies seemingly heading to The Bernabeu, Man Utd and Amorim must explore alternatives and that’s where Ait-Nouri comes in.

Of course, Liverpool – who actually made a profit on transfers in the summer window and have cash to splash – could dash Amorim’s hopes by making a decisive bid in January.

The Guardian recently reported Man Utd’s winter window budget will be ‘limited’ on the back of spending over £200m in the summer.

Other readymade options both Man Utd and Liverpool have shown varying degrees of interest in include Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth).

