Liverpool have identified the first four signing of the Arne Slot era and are ready to spend £128m to land them, Leeds have held talks over making a Borussia Dortmund star their first signing of the summer, while Arsenal have the green light to sign a €65m striker.

SLOT’S FIRST LIVERPOOL SIGNING NEAR WITH DEAL ‘MORE THAN 50% DONE’

Liverpool are closing in on the first signing of the Arne Slot era at Anfield with a deal for Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida now said to be more than 50% complete.

The Dutch coach was officially confirmed as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement on Monday, less than 24 hours after the charismatic German coach bid his final farewell to a sun-dripped and hugely emotional Anfield.

Signing an initial three-year deal at Anfield which is due to commence from June 1, Slot leaves Feyenoord after guiding the Eredivisive side to two major trophies in two seasons.

However, work on strengthening the Liverpool squad is already well in the works with Slot having made clear a number of areas in which he wishes to strengthen in, with defence very much seen as area of the side to improve on.

As a result, we understand Slot wants to make at least one and potentially two defensive additions ahead of the next season – and now it seems the first of those is already closing in in the form of Geertruida.

The 23-year-old has become something of a versatile performer for Slot at Feyenoord, operating at rigth-back, centre-halve and even as a holding midfielder during their time together at De Kuip.

However, with his deal with the Rotterdam giants coming to an end in summer 2025, Feyenoord are expected to sell the seven-times capped Netherlands star this summer.

A player well known to both Slot, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, Geertruida should fit effortlessly in at Anfield, with the player now poised to become the first signing of the new era on Merseyside.

Geertruida opens up on importance of Arne Slot

The player refused to give anything away on his future when questioned by 1908.nl but was quick to stress the influence that Slot has had on his career.

“I simply cannot give a clear answer to the question of whether Excelsior at home was also my last match,” he said.

“There is little to say about it yet. What I do want to say is that it is nonsense that I would have asked for a lot of money to sign. There is no longer any talks about a contract extension. Those kinds of things are then thrown into the media and that’s annoying, because it’s not right.

“The appreciation for the trainer was evident. He has changed a lot and we have made great leaps forward in terms of football. I was a defender, but played a lot in midfield. Slot has been very important for my career.”

With the player confirming talks over a new deal have stalled, Liverpool’s incoming new sporting director Richard Hughes is expected to secure the player’s signing at Anfield on a four-year deal as his first piece of business at Anfield with an offer worth €25m (£21.4m) likely to be enough to convince Feyenoord to sell.

Liverpool want three other big-money signings after Feyenoord man

Geertruida is not the only defender Liverpool plan to sign, however, with reports in Spain now citing the Reds as huge favourites in the race to sign Antonio Silva.

The Benfica defender has thrived under the coaching of Roger Schmidt and is now regarded as one of the best young defenders in world football.

Having played 90 times over the past two seasons, Silva has also won nine caps for Portugal, earning him comparisons with Manchester City’s brilliant defender Ruben Dias.

With a €100m exit clause, Silva will not come cheap, having come under the watchful eye of both Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent times.

But with both those clubs prioritising other targets (United want either Gleison Bremer of Jarrad Branthwaite, while Real are chasing Leny Yoro instead), Liverpool have been left with a clear run at his signing.

And per reports, talks are now underway at securing his signing for Liverpool, with the Merseysiders hopeful they can secure his signing for an initial €50m (£42.7m) with the fee to be incentified with a number of add-ons.

Slot also wants to strengthen Liverpool’s midfield and attacking options too, with Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu on their radar.

Rated in the €25m bracket, the Turkey midfielder has struggled to settle in Portugal and could be on the move again this summer. And with Atalanta determined to hold out for a huge €60m fee for Teun Koopmeiners, the 26-times capped former Fenebahce man looks the ideal alternative.

PSV star also wanted in huge deal

And finally, Slot is also reportedly honing in on the signing of classy PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

The Belgian is seen by Liverpool officials as an ideal long-term replacement for Mo Salah and, with 28 goals and assist this season, certainly has the numbers to back that up.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool have set out a near €50m investment to poach the 21-year-old, who is tipped to have a big impact at Euro 2024 this summer.

The signings of all four players will set Liverpool back a combined €150m (£128.2m) and hopefully help the Merseysiders close the gap on both Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League next season.

MAN CITY GOALKEEPER EDERSON IN SHOCK EXIT LINK

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson could leave the Etihad this summer if a sizeable offer comes his way. The player has interest in him from the Saudi Pro League and Pep Guardiola will let the Brazilian decide his own fate if a deal is agreed. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have set suitors an asking price of €40m (£34.2m) for any side keen to sign Casemiro this summer, with sides from the Saudi Pro-League leading the charge for the experienced Brazil midfielder. (various)

Crystal Palace are closing on the signing of Real Betis defender Chadi Riad, who will make a €18m switch to Selhurst Park, with his former club Barcelona set to claim €12m of that fee due to clauses. (Sport)

Aston Villa face disappointment with Juventus set reject their €40m (£34.2m) offer for left-back Andrea Cambiaso and instead tie the Italy international left-back to a new contract. (SportItalia)

Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United all ‘really like’ Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori ‘a lot’ with officials from Spurs watching him in action this weekend. The Italy U21 defender is valued at €30m (£25.6m) by the Serie A side. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona have joined Arsenal and Man Utd in the hunt for Valencia starlet Javi Guerra, amid claims he could be sold for significantly less than Los Che’s original €30m demand and despite the fact the midfielder has a €100m clause in his deal. (Sport)

Thomas Tuchel has held ‘loose talks’ at becoming the next Manchester United manager with the axe expected to fall on Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final, win or lose! (Sky Germany)

ARSENAL GIVEN MAJOR BENJAMIN SESKO TRANSFER LIFT

Arsenal have been given a huge lift in the chase to sign Benjamin Sesko after the RB Leipzig striker’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, suggested their fellow suitors, AC Milan, are unlikely to be able to meet his €65m exit fee. (SportKlub)

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen has become Borussia Dortmund’s priority target for the summer transfer window after impressing while on loan at the Westfalenstadion. (Sky Germany)

Barcelona are considering a surprise swoop for former Newcastle and Leicester forward Ayoze Perez after impressing in LaLiga with Real Betis this season. The 30-year-old has a lowely €4m release clause in his deal and scored 11 times in 36 games for Los Verdiblancos over 2023/24. (AS)

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez insists talks over a new deal remain closer than ever and that he fully expects to sign an extension, despite claims he could be lured away by the likes of Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid remain keen on Lille defender Leny Yoro but have stuck a top limit of €40m on any deal – and are willing to walk away if the Ligue 1 side do not accept that offer. (Matteo Moretto)

Ciro Immobile insists he sees no reason to leave Lazio amid claims he could be targeted by Napoli as a replacement for Victor Osimhen this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Aston Villa are eyeing an ambitious club-record £85m (€100m) swoop on Barcelona for Ronald Araujo – and could sell Diego Carlos to AC Milan to fund the giant transfer. (various)

LEEDS UNITED IN TALKS OVER FIRST SIGNING OF THE SUMMER

Leeds United have lined up their first signing if they are promoted to the Premier League on Sunday, with talks having been held over a deal for Borussia Dortmund right-back Marius Wolf. The 28-year-old also has clubs keen on him from Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia after it emerged that he can leave the Westfalenstadion as a free agent. (Sky Germany)

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has expressed his interest in taking the vacant Bayern Munich role after emerging as a possible candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena. Eddie Howe and Nuno Espirito Santo have also been targeted by an increasingly desperate Bayern. (Fabrizio Romano /BILD)

Atletico Madrid are at serious risk of losing Alvaro Morata this summer with a lowly €15m exit clause in his deal set to tempt Juventus into signing the striker for a third time in his career. Clubs in Saudi Arabia and MLS are also chasing the Spain striker. (Relevo)

Napoli are keen to sign Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin after his impressive season on loan with Alaves this season. (Matteo Moretto)

Barcelona will consider either Hansi Flick or Rafael Marquez as their new manager this summer with a crucial meeting to decide the outcome of Xavi Hernandez’s future on Tuesday. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atletico Madrid are set to drop their interest in Chelsea linked Girona striker Artem Dovbyk with his €40m (£34.2m) valuation seen as too high. (Matteo Moretto)

Manchester United are set to make a substantial profit on Mason Greenwood this summer with four European clubs – Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Juventus and now Borussia Dortmund – all battling for his signature. (various)