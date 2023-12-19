First Man Utd signing of January lined up after Red Devils ‘submit £22m bid’ for Arsenal linked star

Manchester United are keen on signing highly-rated Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have endured a lacklustre start to the season and currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table – six points adrift from the top four.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his squad in January and should have funds to spend, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1.25bn investment set to be finalised before Christmas.

The manager is keen to bring in a new full-back. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been inconsistent this season, with the latter being linked with an exit from the club.

Wan-Bissaka has been underwhelming going forward this season and it’s thought that Ten Hag wants to bring in someone who can offer more in attack.

Boey has proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with in the Turkish league and plenty of top sides have taken notice.

Now, reports suggest that Man Utd have already lodged an offer for the dynamic right-back ahead of the January window.

READ MORE: Ten Hag rocked as Tottenham hijack priority £35m Man Utd transfer with talks on

Man Utd launch £22m bid for Arsenal target Sacha Boey

According to reports from Turkey, as cited by Football Talk, Man Utd are ‘in contact’ with Galatasaray over a winter swoop for Boey.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils have ‘offered €25.5m (approx. £22m) for the talented defender.’

As mentioned, Boey is very highly regarded around Europe and it’s thought that he is keen to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 23-year-old signed for Galatasaray in 2021 and has gradually established himself as one of their most important players.

Boey has made 79 appearances to date for the Turkish giants, scoring four goals and making four assists, helping his team to one league title in the process.

With Galatasaray now knocked out of the Champions League, Boey is open to moving elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Talks over a contract extension for the defender are reportedly at a ‘stalemate,’ with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Man Utd are both keen on signing Boey, but it seems that Man Utd have made the first move in the race for his signature.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Red Devil’s offer of £22m is enough to convince Galatasaray into a January sale.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd brutally told major signing Ten Hag loves is a ‘Championship level’ player and compares to Tottenham flop