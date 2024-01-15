First January signing for Newcastle takes shape as clever Howe move tipped and surprising cost emerges

Newcastle are being tipped to finally make their move to sign Kalvin Phillips this week with one observer offering an interesting insight into the player’s mindset at his Manchester City situation and the actual cost of a deal coming to light.

The England midfielder has struggled badly for minutes once again this season, having only appeared four times as a substitute in the Premier League for Man City, totalling a lowly 89 minutes. It was a similar story for Phillips last season, following a £42m move from Leeds. But rather than get better, as many predicted, the situation has remain unchanged – or arguably got worse for the Three Lions regular.

Indeed, with Pep Guardiola bringing in Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes from Chelsea and Wolves, respectively, the 28-year-old has found himself with stronger competition than ever before. And when the ever-reliable Rodri was forced to undergo a three-match ban, Phillips still found himself nowhere near a start, leading to Guardiola giving the Leeds-born star something of a brutal put-down.

With the European Championships taking place this summer, Phillips has himself acknowledged that he has agreed with Gareth Southgate that he needs a move – and to be playing regular football – to safeguard himself in England’s squad.

“For any player that’s not playing football, it’s about their careers. England is a consequence of your club, but you also want fulfilment. If you’re in training every day then you want to play,” Southgate said on Phillips in November.

“He’s playing with world-class players at his club. I completely understand why he’s not getting games.”

Hinting at a move, Southgate added: “Between him, Pep [Guardiola] and Txiki [Begiristain], I’m sure they’ll discuss the best route forward.”

Newcastle tipped to sign Kalvin Phillips as price tag emerges

Despite a lack of game-time, demand for Phillips’ services remains high, with Tottenham and Juventus among the clubs reportedly considering moves.

However, Juventus’ finances make funding a switch difficult for the Italian giants, who may need to sell before they can buy.

And TEAMtalk understands that a move to London also looks difficult with Phillips very recently becoming a father for the first time and both the player and his partner, Ashleigh, very much family-orientated.

As such, a move to keep the player in the north of England is seen as the player’s preference this month.

As a result, Newcastle are now very much seen as favourites to land City, especially as City’s stance has softened over their demands for a straight cash sale.

City reportedly rate Phillips in the £50m bracket, though it’s now understood they would accept a £6m loan fee for the player if the move contained an option to make the move permanent over the summer.

With the Magpies losing big summer signing Sandro Tonali to a 10-month ban following breaches of betting regulations dating back to his AC Milan days, a move for Phillips certainly ticks a number of boxes for Eddie Howe’s side.

And with the loan fee well within Newcastle’s reach, the club’s sporting director Dan Ashworth is now expected to make contact over a move.

Rio Ferdinand, Ally McCoist tip Newcastle to seal signing

Discussing his future, TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist reckons a move to bring Phillips to Newcastle would suit all parties.

“It would be a good move for Newcastle, but in my opinion it would be a better move for Kalvin Phillips,” McCoist said. “I don’t think I can remember ever seeing a coach or a manager telling someone they are not in their plans.

“He’s been really polite about him, says he’s a great lad, trains very well and ticks all the boxes, apart from the main one which is getting him out on the pitch – clearly he doesn’t see him as an out an out starter in his team, so I think for all parties it is the best thing for him to move.”

Rio Ferdinand agreed with McCoist and says the time is now for Phillips to quit the Etihad for the good of his career.

“I think at this stage as a player, the first thing you want to do is play games. Yes, everybody has got to be part of the squad, but if you are going to be part of the squad you are still getting minutes here and there,” the former Man Utd defender said.

“If there are injuries you come in – players have been shoehorned into positions where he would say this is my natural position.

“For me, at this stage of his career, I would be amazed if he is not knocking on the manager’s door and going, I have had a great time here, you have enabled me to win trophies, but really I want to go and play some games now, please.”

Phillips is contracted to City until June 2028 and he’s made just 31 appearances for the club over 18 months.

