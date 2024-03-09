First Newcastle summer signing all but confirmed, with £30m Chelsea star to complete Magpies switch

Newcastle will sign Lewis Hall on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer

Newcastle United are reportedly set to sign Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall on a permanent deal this summer after he has impressed at St. James’ Park.

The talented 19-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Magpies this season, scoring one goal, and is widely regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the Premier League.

A versatile player, Hall has the ability to play as a left-back, left midfielder and central midfielder, which will no doubt be useful for Newcastle in the years to come.

Newcastle have the option to sign Hall permanently for £30m (including an initial £4m loan fee) as part of their agreement with Chelsea, and reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Eddie Howe and co have already decided to do so.

“Lewis Hall’s loan to Newcastle will become permanent soon, as it’s just considered a matter of time,” Romano wrote on X.

“Chelsea have no doubts about receiving £30m fee as profit for Financial Fair Play (now called profit and sustainability or ‘PSR’).

“Newcastle consider Hall one for long term.”

Chelsea could sell three other homegrown stars this summer

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, it is vital that Chelsea sell ‘pure profit assets’ in the summer, i.e., players who are ‘homegrown’ and therefore have broken through their academy.

This will give the Blues more funds to spend in the transfer window and also help them comply with PSR.

PSR has become increasingly important over the past few years. Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction for one breach this season before it was reduced to six on appeal.

The Toffees also face a second charge and Nottingham Forest have allegedly breached the rules too, so could face their own deduction this season.

This is clearly something Chelsea want to avoid in the future. Selling Hall to Newcastle for £30m is a step in the right direction, but TEAMtalk sources say that Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja could all be sold this summer.

From Newcastle’s point of view, though, this is great news as Eddie Howe clearly thinks Hall has a great future ahead of him.

“In terms of my thinking, I’m preparing for Lewis to be at Newcastle for many years,” Howe said in a recent press conference.

“He was always brought in with a long-term view, not as a short-term signing. He is a long-term signing.”

