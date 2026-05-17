Chelsea are reportedly ready to reignite interest in a player who has already given the green light to joining the club, while a well-informed journalist has named two other signings that incoming Blues boss Xabi Alonso will look to make.

TEAMtalk was the first with the news on Saturday morning that Alonso had agreed a deal in principle to take charge at Stamford Bridge. Confirmation arrived shortly after from several sources, with the Spaniard firmly established as the leading candidate for the role after positive talks with the Chelsea hierarchy last week.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, Chelsea’s senior leadership structure – including Laurence Stewart, Paul Winstanley, Joe Shields, Sam Jewell and Dave Fallows – became increasingly aligned behind Alonso as their preferred option.

Alonso, out of work since being sacked by Real Madrid back in January, had made it clear he was eager for a return to management, though he had also expressed to the Chelsea decision-makers that he would want autonomy over transfer decisions were he to take charge.

Now, it seems that with progress made and an announcement imminent to confirm Alonso’s appointment, work is already starting behind the scenes on new additions to the squad.

Now, according to reports in Italy, one transfer that could come to fruition in the coming weeks is that of Mike Maignan. The AC Milan goalkeeper reached an agreement to join Chelsea last summer, only for the Blues to pull out of negotiations after failing to meet the Italian side’s demands.

However, some 12 months on, the Blues are reported to have reignited their interest in the 30-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football and one of the most prominent stars in the Italian game.

And while the 30-year-old went on to sign a new deal with AC Milan through to 2031, Gazzetta dello Sport reckons there is a strong chance the transfer will be resurrected and that Maignan will become the first signing of the Alonso era at Stamford Bridge…

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‘Chelsea has never forgotten Mike, even if for now we’re simply in the informational phase, let’s call it in-depth analysis,’ the report reads. ‘But, depending on how the Rossoneri season ends, it could become much more.’

Milan, in action on Sunday lunchtime when they tackle Genoa, could finish as high as second in Serie A, or as low as sixth. They then host Cagliari in their final match of the campaign next Sunday and a failure to qualify in the Champions League places could have serious repercussions on their chances of retaining the France goalkeeper.

While seeking an upgrade for the inconsistent Robert Sanchez, Alonso is also determined to strengthen Chelsea’s central defence, which is seemingly perceived by the Spaniard as another weak point in the Blues’ armoury.

That’s according to Chelsea FC specialist journalist Si Phillips, who believes adding two new centre-halves will also be a primary focus for Alonso, particularly in light of his tendency to operate in a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 formation.

“We’ve been told that Alonso is not ‘asking for the keys’ at Chelsea or making any major demands. He is just seeking assurances around recruitment this summer, especially the back line,” Phillips stated.

“Alonso believes Chelsea need to add two new centre backs, and he wants to make sure that will be addressed as a priority,” added Phillips.

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