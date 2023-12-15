First Tottenham deal of January lined up, with Spurs ‘willing’ to match LaLiga star’s €30m release clause

Tottenham are reportedly ‘ready’ to pay the release clause of one of LaLiga’s most exciting wingers when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Spurs got off to a fantastic start this season but injuries to key players such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have seen them drop to fifth in the table.

It’s thought that Ange Postecoglou’s priority in January is to sign a new centre-back, but he is also keen to bolster his attacking options as he eyes a strong second half of the season.

A new winger is something the manager is considering in particular. Bringing one in would provide competition for the likes of Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, for example, who played for London rivals West Ham between 2018-2021.

It now seems, however, that Spurs are poised to make a move for Girona star Viktor Tsygankov as an alternative to Anderson.

Tottenham are ‘ready’ to make a move for Tsygankov

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Dailysports.net, Tottenham are ‘ready’ to make a move for Tsygankov in January.

The 26-year-old has become a key player for Girona, scoring three times and laying on three assists in 14 LaLiga appearances this season.

The Spanish club currently sit top of the LaLiga table and a number of their players are being targeted by top European sides.

Tsygankov has also been capped 50 times for Ukraine, scoring 11 goals in the process.

A versatile player, he has the ability to play as a winger on either flank and can operate as a number eight or 10 in midfield, so could provide cover in several areas for Tottenham.

Spurs have been aware of the talented Ukrainian for some time and came close to making a move for him back in 2018 when Tsygankov still played for Dynamo Kyiv.

Tsygankov has a release clause of €30m (£25.8m) in his contract in Girona, and the report claims that Tottenham are ‘willing to match in in January.’

It’s noted that the dynamic attacker is keen on a switch to the Premier League, so it seems that this move has a real chance of happening.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Spurs do launch a concrete offer for Tsygankov next month, as the report suggests.

