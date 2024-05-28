First Tottenham summer exit reaches next stage as player in talks with Euro giant after bids opened

Talks have been held between the agents of Emerson Royal and AC Milan

The likelihood of Emerson Royal heading to AC Milan is ramping up, as the Italian side have apparently held a meeting with the Tottenham man’s agents after opening the bidding recently.

Emerson has largely been a fringe player at Spurs since Pedro Porro joined mid-way through last season. The Brazilian’s first campaign (2021/22) saw him play 31 times, but after starting frequently in the first half of the following season, Porro usurped him.

This term, Emerson played just 22 league games, starting only 11 of those, largely as cover in different positions.

A Tottenham injury crisis meant the right-back played seven times as a left-back, as well as five games playing as a central defender.

That he has hardly played in his own position suggests he’s surplus to requirements, particularly as Ange Postecoglou will be looking to strengthen positions that came under threat when injuries occurred.

Further to that, it’s been suggested Emerson will be one of a number of players the boss is going to get rid of in order to drum up funds for some new signings this summer.

The right-back is going to have some good options, after a report surfaced stating AC Milan and Bayern Munich have both placed offers for his services.

Now, one of those sides has taken the next step to landing him.

Milan in talks with Emerson

According to reports in Italy, a meeting has been held between Milan’s management and Emerson’s agents.

It’s said he is one of the club’s first targets for strengthening the right flank.

The meeting is said to have been an exploratory one, presumably to work out whether he’d want to move there and what his demands would be.

As recent reports have suggested he won’t be attracted by money, the meeting makes sense, though there’s no indication of how it went.

It’s said that one of the considerations of Milan is that Emerson is not European – the full-back hails from Brazil.

However, he’s played for three separate clubs between La Liga and the Premier League.

That said, adjusting to life in Serie A should not be too much of a problem for him.

It remains to be seen whether Milan will maintain their push, but it seems they are leading the race for the Tottenham man as things stand.

