Liverpool manager Arne Slot has identified his first two signings this summer with a combined €65m deal on the cards, Man Utd are set to sign an Italy international striker from Udinese, while Arsenal have been given hope of a huge €80m raid on Inter Milan.

SLOT LEARNS PRICE NEEDED TO BRING TOP PSV STAR TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are firmly in the picture to sign PSV winger Johan Bakayoko this summer – but will need to shatter the Eredivisie transfer record to pull off a deal.

The Reds are preparing for what they hope will be a bright new era on Merseyside with Arne Slot the man chosen as Jurgen Klopp’s successor. And to aid his chances of continuing Liverpool’s success in the years to come, the 45-year-old will be granted a significant transfer warchest to kick off his reign in style.

As a result, the Dutchman has reportedly identified a number of positions in which to improve on during his first summer at the helm. To that end, a report on Wednesday morning suggested that Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio has been identified as a major summer target and as a long-term replacement for the departing Joel Matip.

However, Slot has a number of other areas he wants to strengthen too, with a new defensive midfielder, another attacker and a left-back also on his summer wishlist.

To kick things off, reports in the Netherlands claims Slot has identified Bakayoko as his No 1 target to bolster his attack, amid ongoing doubts over Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

And while the Dutchman seemingly wants to keep the trio, plans are being put in place to make sure they are not caught short.

Liverpool learn record price for Johan Bakayoko transfer

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the Reds have already made enquiries for Belgium winger Bakayoko, who has enjoyed an outstanding seaosn for PSV.

The 21-year-old has played a part in 28 goals (14 goals, 14 assists) this season as Peter Bosz’s side have stormed their way to the Eredivisie title.

In an effort to scare them off, PSV have told the Reds it will take a fee of €55m (£47.4m) – a new Dutch record and breaking the €50m (£43m) fee Liverpool paid them for Cody Gakpo – to lure him to Anfield.

However, Slot has told Liverpool chiefs the signing represents good value for money and it now seems that Bakayoko, who has a record of 41 goals from 137 career games, will be winging his way to Anfield this summer.

Arsenal, Brentford and Borussia Dortmund are also keen but Slot is desperate to move quickly, seeing the 21-year-old as an ideal long-term heir to Salah on their right wing.

Bradley Locko to become Liverpool’s first summer signing

Before Bakayoko signs on the dotted line, however, it’s reported that Brest left-back Bradley Locko will in fact become Liverpool’s first signing of the Slot era.

The Brest left-back has enjoyed an excellent season for the Brittany-based outfit, where he has been an ever-present in their side and having played a leading role in putting them on the cusp of Champions League qualification.

Currently sat third with just two games left to play, they hold a two-point advantage over Lille in what would be a significant achievement for Eric Roy’s side.

However, attention has been drawn to his high-performing stars and it’s now reported they are set to make a giant profit on their bargain €500,000 investment for Locko from Reims last summer.

DON’T MISS 👉 The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wage, agents…

Now rated in the €10m bracket, the Reds are reportedly right at the front of a three-club Premier League race to sign the 21-year-old, who is also interesting Aston Villa and West Ham.

And while claims of Andy Robertson’s downfall have been exaggerated, Locko will reportedly sign on the dotted line for Slot and be given the chance to become his long-term heir with Kostas Tsimikas likely to be shown the door.

The form of Locko has seen him earn France U23s recognition and a senior call-up before this summer’s European Championships is not out of the question.

Locko is also expected to be included in Thierry Henry’s Paris Olympics squad, to be held for 16 days from Friday July 26, too as a reward for his excellent form.

WEST HAM LEAD LIVERPOOL IN CHASE FOR CORINTHIANS STAR

West Ham are leading Liverpool in the chase to sign Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova, having opened talks over a deal for the 19-year-old star. (various)

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners wants to stay at the club for one more season despite major interest in his services from Liverpool and Juventus. (Mateo Moretto)

Tottenham have set a €23.3m (£20m) asking price for defender Emerson Royal this summer after deciding the former Barcelona full-back has no future in north London. (various)

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Ferland Mendy with Real Madrid ready to offer the defender fresh terms with his current deal due to expire in summer 2025. (Marca)

Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are all tracking Rennes’ teenage midfielder Desire Doue. (TBR Football)

Brighton and Brentford have been encouraged to sign Real Betis winger Assane Diao after learning the teenager’s release clause is set at €15m, not €30m, as previously expected. (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan are growing in confidence they will win the race for Benjamin Sesko after Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave the green light for the Serie A giants to trigger the €50m clause in his RB Leipzig contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Darwin Nunez has fanned the flames about a possible move to Barcelona after travelling to the city this week and amid growing claims he wants out at Liverpool and is set to replace Robert Lewandowski in their attack next season. (Sport)

MAN UTD CLOSE ON €15M DEAL TO SIGN UDINESE FORWARD

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to push through the signing of 18-year-old forward Simone Pafundi in a €15m deal this summer. The Udinese star, capped once by Italy, has been on loan with INEOS owned Lausanne-Sport this season. (Tuttomercato)

Brighton have nudged ahead of Liverpool and Tottenham in the race to sign Algeria striker Mohamed Amoura, who has scored 22 times this season and can leave Royale Union Saint-Gilloise this summer for a fee of €20m. (L’Equipe)

PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo García MacNulty has opened up on his future amid claims he is being chased by Leeds Utd as an heir to long-serving defender Liam Cooper. (Estadio Deportivo)

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez called up Kylian Mbappe after PSG’s Champions League elimination on Tuesday evening amid growing claims his move to the Bernabeu will now soon be confirmed. (Defensa Central)

Barcelona coach Xabi has drawn his midfield hunt down to two names this summer with either Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich or Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad set to be identified as their No 1 target. (Sport)

Chelsea are still hoping to offload 22-year-old Albania striker Armando Broja this summer after deciding he has no future at the club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Lazio are emerging as strong candidates to sign Nabil Fekir this summer with Real Betis willing to offload the playmaker for €15m. (Estadio Deportivo)

Real Madrid are big favourites to land River Plate’s teennage talent Franco Mastantuono this summer, though will likely need to fend off a late approach from Chelsea for the 16-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo)

ARSENAL GIVEN HOPE OF €80M RAID ON INTER MILAN

Arsenal are closely monitoring developments around Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after he told the club he wants a salary increase of €10m a season before committing to a new deal. The Gunners could launch a bid for his €80m signing if an agreement is failed to be reached and amid claims Inter cannot exceed €8m a year. (Calciomercato)

Bernardo Silva wants his Man City future resolved before the European Championships with both PSG and Barcelona considering a move to trigger his €50m release clause. (90mins)

Barcelona’s hopes of offloading Raphinha this summer have suffered a blow with the former Leeds winger yet to employ a new agent after Deco’s appointment as Barca’s sporting director. The Brazilian is a target for Tottenham and clubs in Saudi Arabia and has seemingly been told he can leave for a fee of around €60m. (Sport)

The Blaugrana are targeting a possible move for Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa – also wanted by Brentford and Tottenham – as they look to move Raphinha on. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are strongly considering a move to bring PSG coach Luis Enrique back to the club as a successor for Xavi in 2025. (Sport)

Jose Mourinho has made it clear he would love to return to Manchester United as manager this summer, feeling he has unfinished business with the Red Devils, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not currently considering a move for the Special One. (various)

Chelsea are the best-placed club to sign Napoli ace Victor Osimhen this summer despite the striker also being looked at by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. (Gianluca Di Marzio)