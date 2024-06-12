The decision by Manchester United to keep the faith with manager Erik ten Hag and enter talks over a new deal will quite likely lead to the permanent exit of Jadon Sancho this summer, it is understood.

After months of deliberating over the future of their manager after a hugely indifferent season, that saw them finish down in eighth but still win the FA Cup, the second trophy of his reign, Ten Hag will continue at the Manchester United helm into a third season – and potentially beyond.

Of course, the pressure will be immediately on Ten Hag to oversee a marked improvement in his third season in charge and a top-four finish will be seen as the minimum expected of him, while also potentially delivering another piece of silverware.

As a result, a big summer lies await for Ten Hag and those in charge at Old Trafford as they look to revitalise a squad that, on too many occasions this season, failed to show up on a daily basis.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Jadon Sancho: How star is excelling at Dortmund as Man Utd return chances heighten

One man, though, who can now expect to depart as a result of Ten Hag staying is Sancho, who will have been watching developments with the Dutch coach closely.

The winger had a very public falling out with his manager, accusing him of not being truthful over his omission from the squad that were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal back in September.

After then being barred from all first-team facilities at Carrington, it was no surprise when Sancho moved out on loan early in January; returning to former club Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan.

Is there any way back for Sancho at Man Utd?

And having served a reminder of why United spent so heavily signing him in the first place, speculation over his future has ramped up in the wake of BVB’s march to the Champions League final.

Following an absolute quality performance for BVB as they edged past PSG in the Champions League semi-finals, Rio Ferdinand was left in awe by what he saw.

“He’s shaking and baking top players here. He’s putting people on the floor, he’s making people dance,” Ferdinand said after the final whistle of the first leg of their semi-final.

“It was a joke what he did today and we haven’t seen this, probably since he was at Dortmund before.

“He isn’t just a dribbler, he isn’t just somebody who runs and runs past people with pace. He’s a footballer who wants to come in and play one-twos, be part of the game and the tempo of that game.

“What I saw today more than anything, which I haven’t seen and have been waiting to see, and all Manchester United fans have been waiting to see, I saw cage-football Sancho today.

“This is the kid that grew up in cages, with that arrogance and that little bit of swagger. I’ve been sitting here saying that it’s there but we haven’t seen it.”

However, with Ten Hag still in situ, Ferdinand has also revealed why it is also highly unlikely Sancho will stay.

Indeed, as it stands – and barring a massive public apology from Sancho – TEAMtalk also understands that it seems highly unlikely he will want to stay around under the Dutchman, despite the wishes of technical director Jason Wilcox to keep Sancho around.

Arsenal transfers: Expert rates chances of Sancho raid

To that end, Sancho would love to make his move back to the Westfalenstadion a permanent arrangement. However, with United having acquired him for £72m, they are understood to be seeking a £40m fee for his services.

That price appears too dear for the Bundesliga side, while Juventus are also likely to back away and have instead decided to pursue a move for his teammate and fellow Man Utd exile Mason Greenwood.

That has raised the possibility of a move within the Premier League and in recent weeks, Arsenal have been touted with a move for the 23-times capped England winger.

GO DEEPER ➡️ Arsenal winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

However, Gunners expert Charles Watts is adamant a move by Arsenal to bring him to Emirates Stadium will not come to fruiton as he explained to Caught Offside.

“Given what Mikel Arteta has done with Kai Havertz, you would never rule out him being able to turn around any player’s career.”

“He’s a manager who has shown he can improve a player and get them performing at the highest level again.”

“Arsenal need another wide option in the squad and in Jadon Sancho, there is undoubtedly a high quality winger on the market this summer, with Manchester United looking to sell him, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“Sancho gave everyone a reminder of what he can do with his performances for Dortmund while he was back in Germany on loan and I’m sure there will be plenty of interest in him on the back of that spell.”

Watts added: “I can’t see Arsenal being one of those interested clubs, however, despite their need for a new winger.”

“The club were interested in Sancho in the past, way back when he was still a youngster at Manchester City and hadn’t signed his new contract. Arsene Wenger was pushing for him then, but he opted to go to Dortmund instead. And you have to say, given the way his career went after he left England for Germany, you have to say it was probably the right decision.”