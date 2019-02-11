Manuel Neuer has revealed he expects to recover from injury in time to face Liverpool next week – and has explained why he is so much looking forward to a European night at Anfield.

Last week it emerged that the Germany goalkeeper was a doubt for the match having suffered a thumb injury, but he exclusively told ESPN that he now expects to make the match.

Indeed, Neuer insists his injury isn’t too restricting, and says that the club’s staff with do everything possible to get him onto the pitch for the Champions League last-16 tie next Tuesday evening.

“I am fine, it’s not that bad,” Neuer said.

“I think our medical [staff] will push me into goal and if everything is fine in training, I will play [against Liverpool].

“We are all positive. I think I will be between the sticks.”

The clash marks Bayern’s first visit to Anfield since the European Cup semi-final in 1981, when the two sides played out 0-0 and 1-1 draws, with the Reds advancing to the final – where they beat Real Madrid 1-0 – on the away goals rule.

Some of European football’s biggest sides have wilted under the hostilities of a European night at Anfield, but Neuer – who has already explained how Bayern will beat Liverpool – insists the atmosphere will inspire, rather than detract, from his teammates.

“It’s the first game for me at Anfield,” Neuer added. “I’m looking forward to playing there.

“We have heard a lot about the atmosphere in the stadium – everyone who watches football knows it’s special – and I think they will be two great games.

“For us, the Champions League is very important. It is a knockout tie, two finals. We are happy to play in their stadium.

“Hopefully, it will be great night for us. But it depends on the result, of course.”

