Fitness concerns for Tottenham star after missing US tour opener

Tottenham will assess the fitness of Victor Wanyama after he missed the opening game of their US tour against Roma.

The Kenya star missed four months of last season with a knee injury and has been told he needs to rest to avoid the problem flaring up again.

Spurs officials say his absence from their 4-1 victory over the Serie A outfit in San Diego was precautionary and that medical staff were due to carry out checks on the former Southampton man.

Wanyama appears unlikely to feature in the next friendly clash against Barcelona in Pasadena on Saturday, leaving Mauricio Pochettino short on central midfield options.

Eric Dier does not report back until August 4, along with fellow midfielder Mousa Dembele, who has been tipped to quit the club this summer, while Harry Wins is still recovering from an ankle operation.

Meanwhile, USA centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers insists that he is ready to push for a first-team place after loan spells at Championship sides Ipswich and Sheffield United last season.

“I played a lot of games in the Championship, which is a hard league,” he said. “I feel I’ve improved. I feel more confident out there. Playing week in, week out, it builds you as a player and a person.”

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline