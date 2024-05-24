Five Atalanta stars Premier League clubs could target after Europa League glory

After selling Rasmus Hojlund to Man Utd last year, which of these Atalanta stars could be the next to join a Premier League club?

The 2023-24 Europa League final was expected to serve as the crowning glory for one of the most spectacular seasons in the history of European club football, with unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen looking to add to their Bundesliga crown.

But Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta had other ideas, hammering the German side 3-0 in Dublin and providing a story of equal footballing romance – a club who in recent years have consistently overachieved while playing breath-taking football finally earned a first major trophy in 61 years.

Atalanta’s success over the past eight seasons has been achieved despite a regular turnover of players, with several stars they have developed sold at great profit – last summer saw promising striker Rasmus Hojlund move to Manchester United in a £64 million deal, while other recent big-name departures include Cristian Romero, Franck Kessie and Alessandro Bastoni.

And after their Europa League triumph, the vultures will be circling once more. Here are five Atalanta players Premier League clubs could target this summer.

Teun Koopmeiners

Reportedly a top transfer target for his compatriot Arne Slot at Liverpool, Koopmeiners has enjoyed a stellar season with Atalanta.

It was the 26-year-old Dutchman’s driving run into the penalty area and cross for Ademola Lookman that first undid Leverkusen’s defence in Dublin. And although, due to a slight deflection on his low centre, he was not credited with an assist on that occasion, he has provided seven assists in all competitions this term, in addition to an impressive return of 15 goals.

In Holland, the former AZ midfielder built a reputation on his ability to time runs into the penalty area and finish confidently, with top single-season returns of 16 and 17 in the two campaigns that preceded his €12 million move to La Dea in 2021. He hit double figures for Gasperini’s side last term, too.

Valued at around €60 million and also reportedly wanted by Chelsea, Koopmeiners’ physicality and skillset appears aligned for Premier League success.

“I am very happy at Atalanta and now I just want to think about winning this trophy, then we will see,” Koopmeiners said in the wake of Atalanta’s Europa League triumph.

When asked more directly about whether he intends to remain with the Serie A club next season, the 21-cap Netherlands international was even less committal – “Let’s see, let’s see.”

Ederson

Brazilian holding midfielder Ederson was outstanding for Atalanta in Dublin, marshalling the middle of the field, nipping several Leverkusen attacks in the bud and springing Gasperini’s men forward with incisive passing.

The 24-year-old joined Atalanta in the summer of 2022 after an impressive six months in Serie A with Salernitana. After settling in at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Itali last season, he has shone for La Dea this term, acting as the ballast at the heart of Atalanta’s midfield while also contributing a career-high six league goals.

Linked with Tottenham and Newcastle in January, Ederson’s performance in the Europa League final will have seen the €60 million-rated midfielder shoot to the top of many elite club’s transfer wishlists this summer.

Giorgio Scalvini

A graduate of Atalanta’s hugely productive academy, Scalvini ticks all the boxes when it comes to the requirements of a top-level centre-back in the modern game.

At 6ft 4ins, he is physically imposing and strong in the air. He reads the game well, with his anticipatory skills resulting in an average of 1.98 interceptions per 90 minutes in Serie A, which ranks him in the 96th percentile among central defenders in Europe’s five biggest leagues. His is also a gifted technician with the ball at his feet, regularly launching attacks from deep and averaging 0.51 successful take-ons per 90 (94th percentile), 1.32 shot-creating actions (89th percentile) and 1.02 progressive carries (79th percentile).

And Scalvini is remarkably experienced for a 20-year-old, with almost 100 senior appearances for Atalanta under his belt as well as eight full international caps for Italy.

Valued at around €60 million, the young defender is reportedly a target for Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid this summer.

Marco Carnesecchi

Signed from Cesena as a teenager, goalkeeper Carnesecchi only belatedly made his Atalanta debut this term after spending the last four seasons out on loan, three of which with Cremonese.

But the 6ft 5ins 23-year-old has looked right at home between the sticks in Bergamo, with eight clean sheets in 25 Serie A starts and a career-best save rate of 77.7 per cent – which puts him in the 93rd percentile among goalkeepers in Europe’s top five leagues.

A summer target for Juventus according to Italian transfer outlet Calciomercato, Carnesecchi’s impressive campaign will have brought him to the attention of any big club in need of a goalkeeping upgrade.

Ademola Lookman

The hat-trick hero of Atalanta’s Europa League final triumph, Lookman earned the rare distinction of being awarded a 10 out of 10 mark for his performance from the notoriously stingy evaluators at French publication L’Equipe.

The London-born 26-year-old joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig in a €15 million deal two years ago and the gifted winger has found a level of consistency that had previously eluded him in stops with Everton, Leicester and Fulham in the Premier League.

The Nigeria international scored a career-best 15 goals last season, a tally he matched this term after scoring three times to hand Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen their first defeat of the campaign.

“In the past two years I’ve been able to take my game to a new level and show it on a more consistent basis,” Lookman said after his treble in Dublin.

“Maybe it could have come earlier but it’s come now. I’m pleased with the progress I’ve made but this is just the beginning. I hope for more nights like this.”

