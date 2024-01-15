Five clubs Jordan Henderson could sign for in the January transfer window: Ajax, Juventus, Newcastle…

Al-Etiffaq's Jordan Henderson has been linked with Newcastle United and Chelsea. TEAMtalk montage.

Despite only joining Al-Ettifaq in the summer transfer window, Jordan Henderson is already looking to leave the Saudi Pro League side.

The former Liverpool captain has struggled to settle in the Middle East and is reportedly worried about missing out on England’s Euro 2024 squad.

While Al-Ettifaq – who are managed by Steven Gerrard – want to keep the midfielder, he has told his team-mates that he is contemplating his options.

We’ve taken a look at five clubs that Henderson could potentially join in the January transfer window.

Ajax

Ajax could offer Henderson a route out of Saudi Arabia and they have emerged as the early frontrunners for his signature.

The Dutch giants – who are currently fifth in the Eredivisie – are in the market for an experienced central midfielder and the 33-year-old fits the bill.

According to the Daily Telegraph, they recently made contact with his camp in a bid to sign the England international on loan.

“There is serious talk going on with Henderson,” Ajax manager John van ‘t Schip said before their win at Go Ahead Eagles. “He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia.

“It could be a nice match. It’s no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that.”

Reports in the Netherlands suggest that Ajax actually want to sign Henderson on a permanent deal, and he is very keen on the move.

But his enormous salary in Saudi Arabia – around £350,000-a-week – could prove to be a stumbling block for any potential deal.

Ajax would not be able to get near those figures and their top earner – Steven Bergwijn – is thought to be on £69,000-per-week.

⚪️🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 No changes on Jordan Henderson deal as Ajax keep working on it, despite recent links with other clubs. Exclusive story confirmed. More to follow as talks are ongoing. ⤵️🇳🇱 https://t.co/eJtTXqR3oi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

Juventus

Having been unable to sign Ederson from Atalanta, Juventus have now identified Henderson as a potential target for the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, the Old Lady have already spoken to the England vice-captain about a possible loan deal.

But Henderson is reportedly hoping for an 18-month agreement, while Juventus would only consider a loan deal until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla adds that the midfielder has agreed to take a massive pay-cut and Juventus manager Max Allegri has already given the signing the green light.

A move to one of Europe’s top five leagues would undoubtedly boost Henderson’s chances of featuring for England at this summer’s European Championships.

Juventus are also challenging Inter Milan for the Serie A title this season and the 33-year-old could potentially add another trophy to his illustrious CV.

Chelsea

While Henderson has been heavily linked with Ajax and Juventus in recent days, he is reportedly targeting a return to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed any suggestions of the midfielder re-joining Liverpool but a move to Stamford Bridge could potentially be on the cards.

Chelsea revamped their midfield department in 2023, signing Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu.

But Fernandez and Caicedo are yet to justify their huge price tags, while Lavia and Ugochukwu have been plagued by injury problems.

Henderson – who won eight trophies during his time at Anfield – would provide some much needed experience to a very young Chelsea squad, and he leads by example in the dressing room.

“He’s immaculate in everything he does,” former Al-Ettifaq assistant Ian Foster told BBC Sport. “From the the minute he walks into the football club to the minute he leaves – and he’s normally the first and last one in those instances – he is an example to all of us in his behaviours.

“It allows me to speak to the young players in the building and say ‘this is what elite behaviours look like, I’ve witnessed it from a player who’s captained his country at the highest level’.

“It does benefit you as a coach because you get to see what elite looks like.”

Chelsea have one of the biggest wage bills in the Premier League and would be able to cover Henderson’s salary until the end of the season.

His arrival at Stamford Bridge would also pave the way for Conor Gallagher’s exit as Chelsea seek to raise funds and buy a world-class striker in January.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are looking for midfield reinforcements after Sandro Tonali was handed a 10-month ban from football for betting offences.

Despite being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), their spending power is restricted by Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Magpies were looking to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City but they may now have to pursue other targets.

“I’m not sure there’s many clubs out there that are willing to help us currently,” Eddie Howe said. “To agree a loan deal, you need the club to agree to that deal. So we’re in that moment where I’m not sure we have many friends in the market.”

However, the Public Investment Fund could use their influence in the Saudi Pro League to help broker a deal for Henderson.

According to The Daily Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards, he has been discussed by Newcastle’s decision-makers as a potential signing.

It would still be another controversial move for the 33-year-old, who was born in Wearside and made 79 first-team appearances for Sunderland.

But he is reportedly ‘desperate’ to return to the Premier League and might be willing to burn his bridges at The Stadium of Light.

“If Newcastle were on the table, I think he’d probably jump at it, but whether he can actually get out and get the move he wants, I don’t know,” The Athletic‘s Oliver Kay said.

Brighton

Alongside Chelsea and Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion are another potential Premier League option for Henderson.

The Seagulls sold Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the summer and could dip into the market to bolster their midfield options.

They are currently competing on three fronts after progressing to the fourth round of the FA Cup and winning their Europa League group.

An experienced and proven winner like Henderson could help Brighton as they navigate their way through their maiden Europa League campaign.

He would be an excellent mentor for Brighton’s young midfielders, helping the likes of Billy Gilmour, Carlos Baleba and Jack Hinshelwood.

A move to the south-coast would also see the 33-year-old reunite with former Liverpool team-mates Adam Lallana and James Milner.

