Five Copa America players MLS clubs could target in 2024: Former Arsenal, Real Madrid stars…

Could a move to MLS be on the cards for these stars?

The Copa America kicks off in the United States on July 20, and while clubs in MLS – which will not pause for the competition – will be forced to struggle on without many first-team stars, the talent-packed tournament on home soil presents a chance for potential transfer targets to be viewed at close quarters.

Lionel Messi, the biggest name on show at the Copa, is of course already an MLS player. And Europe-based superstars like Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo and Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez will be out of reach for MLS clubs. But there will be several South Americans on show who could attract serious Stateside interest.

Here are five players at the Copa America who could emerge as targets for MLS clubs.

Salomon Rondon

MLS teams won’t need any reminding of what Salomon Rondon is capable of at 34 years of age.

The former West Brom and Everton striker scored twice as Mexican side Pachuca thumped Columbus Crew 3-0 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final on June 1.

Rondon signed for Pachuca from River Plate in January and the veteran target man has scored 21 goals in 28 appearances for the club. He has been especially prolific in continental competition, scoring nine goals in just seven CCC appearances.

With 104 caps and 41 international goals to his name, Rondon will once again lead the line for Venezuela at the Copa America, where his thunderous form of physical forward play could attract interest from clubs within the host nation’s top domestic league.

James Rodriguez

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez appears such an obvious MLS target that it’s almost surprising he hasn’t had a spell in American soccer’s top division already.

The 32-year-old shot to stardom at the 2014 World Cup, earning a mega-money move to Madrid off the back of a string of spectacular performances to drive Colombia to the quarter-finals.

But his career badly stalled over the latter part of his time at the Bernabeu, with a loan switch to Bayern Munich and an unfruitful spell with Everton leading to questions over whether he’d ever rediscover his form.

Now, though, at 32 and starring for Sao Paulo in Brazil, Rodriguez is playing with a smile again. He’ll be instrumental to Colombia’s hopes of progress at the Copa America, serving as the supply line to the likes of Luis Diaz and Rafael Santos Borre.

Luciano Rodriguez

In an effort to shake of the ‘retirement league’ tag, MLS has moved away from targeting just ageing big-name players as its primary imports and begun making moves for up-and-coming stars from South America. Atlanta United’s capture of Argentinian playmaker Thiago Almada in 2022 in a league-record $16 million deal with Velez Sarsfield is a prime example of this strategy.

An MLS club swooping for Uruguay striker Luciano Rodriguez would represent a similarly impressive deal for the US league, providing potential European suitors can be outbid for the gifted 20-year-old.

A skilled dribbler who possesses a powerful right-footed shot and is a deadly free-kick exponent, Rodriguez was one of the stars of the Uruguay side that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023, scoring the winning goal against Italy in the final.

He signed for Liverpool Montevideo last year and netted 10 goals in his first season with the side from Uruguay’s capital to win the Primera Division Young Player of the Year award. He has followed up that return with seven goals from 18 games so far this term.

A senior international debut arrived earlier this year. And although the young striker is yet to score for the Celeste, the fact he has already played three times for Uruguay this year suggests he is a favourite of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Alexis Sanchez

Fitting into a similar category of potential targets as James Rodriguez, Chile legend Alexis Sanchez feels like a ready-made late-career import for MLS.

The 35-year-old, returned to Inter Milan for second spell with the Nerazurri last summer, signing a one-year deal after leaving Marseille. Adapting to a role as a veteran leader and impact substitute, Sanchez made 23 league appearances for Simone Inzaghi’s Serie A champions, scoring twice and providing two assists.

River Plate, for whom he played earlier in his career, and Italian side Como, who are coached by former team-mate Cesc Fabregas, are among the clubs reportedly chasing the out-of-contract iconic forward.

Danilo

Former Manchester City defender Danilo might not be willing to call time on his European career just yet, having started regularly for Juventus last season on the right side of the Bianconeri’s back three.

But the 32-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract in Turin and would be wise to consider a future elsewhere.

The 56-cap Brazilian is considered one of the leaders of Dorival Junior’s Selecao and will likely feature heavily for one of the pre-tournament favourites.

