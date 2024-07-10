Manchester United are pushing to make five signings in the next few weeks, Tottenham are in talks with AC Milan over deals for two players, while Liverpool face a battle with AC Milan over the signing of a Real Madrid attacker.

RATCLIFFE TARGETS TURKEY FORWARD FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United are poised to ignite their summer revolution by greenlighting the signings of four major stars over the next few weeks – with Turkey attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz reportedly the latest big name in their sights.

A new era is underway at Old Trafford with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to work his magic and return Manchester United to the pinnacle of English and European football.

However, in order to achieve that quest, he knows the squad at Erik ten Hag’s disposal is in need of some serious upgrading.

And ahead of what could be the most transformative summer in the club’s history, as many as six or seven new arrivals could be made, with even more players set to depart in return.

With Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane already leaving, deals are virtually closing in over the sales of Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek, while as many as seven other first-team stars, including Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also move in this summer.

But it is incoming new signings that will most excite their supporters and a deal for the first of those, in Matthijs De Ligt, will soon be finalised with the player already agreeing personal terms over a move from Bayern Munich.

That transfer is expected to go through shortly after the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 campaign comes to an end; be that on Wednesday night in the semi-finals against England, or on Sunday in the Berlin-staged final against Spain.

He will shortly be followed by Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in a €40 switch.

United, though, are refusing to rest on their laurels and now reports in Turkey claim they are ready to turn their focus towards their centre forward positions, with a move for Galatasaray striker Yilmaz next in the works.

Per reports, both Tottenham and United are to launch an opening offer worth €20m (£16.9m) for the Euro 2024 star, who notched seven goals and added 12 assists from 55 games for Galatasaray last season.

However, his side are reportedly set to hold out for a €30m deal, though it is a move that Ratcliffe is said to be strongly keen on having been impressed by the forward’s displays during this summers Euros.

Yilmaz commonly plays off the wing though can operate up front if required and it is that flexibility that could persuade them to make the move.

Man Utd hopeful on Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte transfers

Reports in Italy, meanwhile, still claim United are looking into a possible move for Federico Chiesa as an alternative to Yilmaz.

The 26-year-old is not in the plans of new Juventus boss Thiago Motta and they are looking to move the Italy winger on this summer.

Talks have been held with Roma over Chiesa’s sale, but with their interest fading, it’s now reported that Juve are again trying to tempt Manchester United into his signing, with the 51-times Italy international potentially being used in a straight swap with Jadon Sancho, who we understand is holding out for a move to Turin this summer.

With one of Chiesa or Yilmaz joining Zirkzee as new attacking signings, United are then turning their attentions towards their midfield.

We understand their top target remains Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, though any deal for the teenager looks difficult to pull off in light of the mammoth €120m release clause in his deal.

United have already seen an opening bid worth €60m (£50.7m) fail but could return with a take-it-or-leave-it offer worth €70m (£59.1m) in the coming days.

In the event that fails, United will turn their attention towards Manuel Ugarte and their hopes of landing the Uruguayan have been boosted amid claims made in France, which states the Ligue 1 winner can ‘see himself playing for United next’.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Who is Manuel Ugarte? Man Utd’s potential €60m Casemiro replacement

PSG are willing to sell if they can claw back the bulk of the €60m they paid to Sporting CP for the 23-year-old last summer.

And finally, United still hope to add another central defensive addition to their ranks, alongside De Ligt, with both Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro in their sights.

And while their second offer for Branthwaite has been rejected by Everton, their hopes of landing Yoro are bubbling along nicely.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are refusing to increase their offer for the teenager in light of the Red Devils having a bid, reportedly worth €45m (£38m), accepted by Lille.

The journalist claims Los Blancos, who see the situation similar to the deal to the one that saw them land Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes in 2021, have warned Lille and Yoro to accept their terms – or simply agree on a deal with United.

ASTON VILLA TRACKING ‘UNTOUCHABLE’ NAPOLI STAR

Aston Villa are chasing a surprise deal to bring Napoli’s former Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa back to the Premier League. His deal at the Diego Maradona Stadium expires in summer 2025, though manager Antonio Conte has called him “untouchable”. (Il Matino)

Arsenal hopes of signing Martin Zubimendi this summer have been crushed after the midfielder publicly claimed his wish to remain with his hometown club despite a tempting €60m (£50.7m) exit clause in his contract. (Estadio Deportivo)

Chelsea are to open talks with Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi, with news of the Blues’ interest first revealed by TEAMtalk. (BILD)

Arsenal are in taks with Lazio over a deal to move on unwanted Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, with the Gunners hoping to secure around €9m (£7.6m) plus add-ons. (Sky Italia)

Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has agreed to join AC Milan with the transfer set to go through after Sunday’s Euro 2024 final. Milan have turned to the Atletico Madrid stiker, who has a €13m release clause in his deal, after drawing a blank in the chase for Joshua Zirkzee. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico will use funds from the sale of Morata to sign Randal Kolo Muani from PSG, who will then use the funds to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Gli Azzurri will then look to pounce to bring in unwanted Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. (Sky Italia)

Juventus will intensify their pursuit of OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and hope to reduce his €40m asking price by including striker Arkadiusz Milik or winger Filip Kostic as part of the deal. (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal are ready to stray from their usual age recruitment age plan to sign Spain hero Mikel Merino amid claims he can leave Real Sociedad for a cut-price fee this summer. (The Athletic)

LIVERPOOL FACE MILAN BATTLE FOR REAL MADRID STAR

Liverpool face strong competition from AC Milan for Arda Guler amid claims Real Madrid could allow the Turkey teenager to leave on loan for a season’s loan. Any deal, however, will categorically not contain an option to buy with Los Blancos seeing the 19-year-old as a big part of their future. (various)

Leicester’s hopes of signing Matias Soule in a €25m deal this summer have suffered a blow with a Juventus fans begging the club not to sell the 21-year-old Argentine. (Sky Italia)

Nottingham Forest have joined Juventus, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg in the race to sign Udinese defender Jaka Bijol, after the rugged centre-half impressed for Slovenia at Euro 2024. (SportItalia)

Unwanted Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is poised to finalise a move to Girona for an initial €500k (£422,000), though achievable add-ons will take the deal to €4m to €5m (£3.4m to £4.2m) and more ambitious ones potentially making the final deal worth a maximum of €15m (£12.7m). United paid Ajax £35m rising to £40m for the midfielder back in 2020. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are willing to accept a €60m (£50.7m) fee for Raphinha this summer as they look to move the former Leeds United winger on. (The Athletic)

Lazio have stuck a €4m-5m fee on the head of Ciro Immobile amid reports Besiktas are planning an offer to sign the experienced striker. (Sky Italia)

Real Sociedad are in talks with Getafe over a deal for striker Borja Mayoral, with the deal to cost between €15m and €20m (£12.7m to £16.9m). The experienced frontman has previously been linked with Arsenal. (AS)

Liverpool are ready to move for Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin if Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr succeed in their pursuit of Reds No 1, Alisson Becker. The Ukrainian’s deal at the Bernabeu is due to expire in summer 2025. (various)

TOTTENHAM IN DOUBLE TRANSFER TALKS WITH AC MILAN

Tottenham are targeting a move to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey with Ange Postecoglou seeing him as an ideal replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the Dane now emerging as a serious target for AC Milan. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham are refusing to budge from their €18m (£15.2m) valuation after AC Milan offered them an opening €10m bid for Emerson Royal, with the offer from the Rossoneri branded ‘cocky’. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong ‘dreams’ of signing for Liverpool this summer with the Barcelona and Manchester United linked defender having a €40m exit clause in his deal. (BILD)

It has been confirmed that the exit clause in Nico Williams’ contract with Athletic Club allows him to leave for between €55m to €58m (£46.5m to £49m) this summer. Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona have all been linked with the Spain winger, though the Blaugrana lead the race having agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Marca)

Juventus are to rival Barcelona, Real Madrid and Villarreal for the signing of 20-year-old Celta Vigo midfielder Fer Lopez. (Mundo Deportivo)

Kylian Mbappe will arrive at Real Madrid in around 10 days time after a short holiday, but with the France captain somewhat deflated, having branded his Euro 2024 campaign a “failure”. (various)

Joao Felix has set his agent, Jorge Mendes, a deadline of July 27 to finalise his future, with the unwanted Atletico Madrid man rejecting a loan return to former club Benfica and still hopeful he can sign for Barcelona once again. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona and FC Porto are to resume talks over a deal for Mikayil Faye, with the Spanish giants hoping to fetch a fee worth up to €15m for the teenage Senegalese defender. (The Athletic)

Marseille’s pursuit of exiled Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been strongly opposed by the mayor of the club’s city, claiming any move to sign him is “unacceptable” and casting doubt on a potential deal. (RMC Sport)