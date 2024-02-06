Five Girona stars who could follow spectacular winger Savio to the Prem after Man City move

Girona stars Miguel Gutierrez, Artem Dovbyk and Yangel Herrera have all been linked with the Premier League

Girona are absolutely flying in La Liga this season, currently sitting second in the table and only two points behind juggernauts Real Madrid.

Their top form has enabled 19-year-old winger Savio to make a mammoth move to Manchester City. Indeed, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens have agreed to sign the Brazilian from Troyes, the parent club that loaned him to Girona this term.

He’s been one of the La Liga outfit’s standout players this term, having scored and assisted seven goals each in all competitions, with every goal contribution other than two of his goals coming in the league.

There’s a good chance that Savio is not the only Girona player to get a big move to the Premier League, with a number of his teammates also linked to big English clubs.

Here, TEAMtalk assesses which players could swap Girona for the Premier League, and which clubs are likely to snap them up.

Miguel Gutierrez

While Girona’s is something of an underdog story, Gutierrez is a player with a fine pedigree ahead of his time at the club. The left-back came through Real Madrid’s academy, impressing enough to make it to the first team.

He played just 10 times for Los Blancos, assisting twice, before they sold him to Girona for approximately £4.3million, but they protected the sale with a number of buyback clauses – active in different windows – and a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

Interest from Manchester City and Arsenal has been well reported of late, with Gutierrez starring – he’s missed just one game in all competitions this term, starting all but one of the others. The left-back has a goal and five assists to his name.

Gunners scouts are said to have been very impressed with those returns, and are looking to bring him to England. He might well be a starter at the Emirates, with doubts over Oleksandr Zinchenko.

City being under the same ownership as Girona gives them a simple route to the transfer, though it’s recently been reported both a move there and to Arsenal could be in jeopardy, with Real looking to activate their buyback clause as a result of Gutierrez’s good form.

Artem Dovbyk

Dovbyk has unquestionably been Girona’s most important asset this term. He’s far and away their top scorer with 14 goals, that’s alongside six assists in all competitions, four of them have come in La Liga.

Dovbyk’s tally of 14 goals makes him the highest scorer in the Spanish top flight this season, and it’s difficult for attention to be anywhere else.

Chelsea are said to be ‘impressed’ not only by the the Ukraine international’s form, but by his ‘height and physical presence’.

Indeed, he’s a similar profile to star strikers Viktor Gyokeres and Ivan Toney, both of which the Blues have courted.

They will no doubt be after a striker in the summer after opting against signing one in January, with forward problems still evident, and after they considered moving for Dovbyk in the winter, they could go a step further.

That move could be helped by the fact it’s believed the striker would be open to a Premier League move, which could make it easier than them moving for some other forwards.

Yangel Herrera

Previously owned by Manchester City, and having played for New York City and now Girona – all members of the City Football Group – Herrera could return to the Etihad and tick off playing for another of the sides under that umbrella, having never actually got on the field for City in his six years on the books.

Indeed, it’s said he is ‘waiting for’ an opportunity back at his former employer, and it’s not hard to see how that move could work out for all parties.

That Herrera is seen as ‘one of the best midfielders in Spain’ and is statistically Girona’s second-best player this season in terms of average rating, while having scored four times in La Liga, Pep Guardiola might well have eyes on him.

What’s more, there will be money in the coffers and a midfield spot if Kalvin Phillips moves on permanently in the summer, and Herrera’s hopes that City have ‘never stopped following’ might not be too wide of the mark.

In 2021, he was the subject of interest from four other Premier League sides, including Crystal Palace and West Ham, and while that was a relatively long time ago, that he’s levelled up since then suggests sides would be silly not to want him.

Viktor Tsygankov

Tsygankov has only been with Girona for a year, yet he’s already been linked with a move away from the Spanish side. Indeed, after three goals and six assists in La Liga last season, followed by four goals and three assists this term, Tottenham registered an interest.

It was said they were ‘ready’ to pay Tsygankov’s £26million release clause in January, but they then signed Timo Werner on loan, meaning they no longer had to splash on a new winger.

However, it was reported at the end of January – not long after Werner had walked through the door – that Spurs had ‘no plans’ to make his move permanent.

It would cost them £15million to do so, whereas Tsygankov is just over £10million more expensive. If Ange Postecoglou is not enamoured by Werner at the end of his loan spell, they might well activate the Girona man’s release clause instead.

Yan Couto

Couto is more of an honourable mention, as he is currently owned by City, though he’s on loan at Girona. As a result of some fantastic performances, it looks unlikely he’ll be moved on again, though.

Indeed, the 21-year-old right-back, who’s also capable of playing as a right-winger, has had a phenomenal season in La Liga, scoring once and assisting seven times.

There are parallels between Couto and Joao Cancelo, who Guardiola utilised heavily for a sustained period before he was dropped and loaned out, which looks like it will lead to a permanent move in the near future.

Both players are attacking full-backs with the ability of playing in more advanced roles and providing a threat from each area of the pitch.

That said, Couto could become a direct replacement for Cancelo at the Etihad, and could prove competition for and eventually replace Kyle Walker, who’s not far off turning 34, though he’s showing no signs of slowing down yet.

