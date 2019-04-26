Five on sidelines as Tottenham prepare for visit of West Ham

Five players remain unavailable to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against London rivals West Ham.

Spurs have a perfect record of played four, won four in their new stadium so far and have yet to concede a goal – although they will have their hands full in a fixture where the Hammers have had their fair share of success in recent times.

Ahead of the game, however, Pochettino confirmed that several key stars remain out – with Serge Aurier (hamstring), Erik Lamela (hamstring), Moussa Sissoko (groin) and Harry Winks (groin) are all continuing on-field rehabilitation.

Striker Harry Kane, meanwhile, is undergoing rehabilitation for his ankle ligament injury.

Victor Wanyama could continue at the heart of the Spurs midfield, although Eric Dier will also be pushing for a start and Fernando Llorente is expected to lead the line against Manuel Pellegrini’s men.