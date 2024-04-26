Five outstanding MLS stars Premier League clubs would be mad not to sign this summer

TT looks at five top MLS stars who could be Premier League bound this summer

After Olivier Giroud’s summer move to Los Angeles FC was confirmed earlier this week, and with recent arrivals like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, there is a keen focus on which ageing stars of the game will next make the move to MLS.

But there is a wealth of talented young players in the United States’ top league who could move in the other direction as clubs in Europe begin to draw up their summer transfer plans.

Here are five MLS stars Premier League clubs should consider targeting.

Evander

Brazilian midfielder Evander only signed for the Portland Timbers in December. And the Western Conference side forked out a club-record $10 million to buy him from FC Midtjylland in Denmark.

Being so new to the league, it would be best for the 24-year-old to remain in MLS a little longer to continue his development before any potential move back to Europe. But the super-skilled playmaker’s performances for Phil Neville’s side so far this season have been so impressive that offers might soon start flooding in.

Evander scored 50 goals and provided 38 assists in 167 appearances for Midtjylland, whom he joined from Vasco de Gama in his homeland in 2019.

And his productivity hasn’t dipped since arriving Stateside. The former Brazil under-19 international has scored four goals and registered three assists in seven games so far, as well as producing several highlight-worthy moments of magic with his skill, close control and creativity.

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 best American stars in Premier League history: Pulisic fourth, Friedel second…

Thiago Almada

It was considered a major coup for MLS when Atlanta United fended off rival interest from a host of European clubs to sign Thiago Almada from Velez Sarsfield in a league-record $16 million deal in 2021.

And the Argentinian playmaker has lived up to his lofty billing since arriving in MLS. He was named the Newcomer of the Year after his first season with the Five Stripes, and last term he scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists en route to winning the MLS Young Player of the Year award.

A member of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad, the 23-year-old models his game on Boca Juniors and Villarreal icon Juan Roman Riquelme and has been one of the most consistent creators from the No.10 position since his arrival in MLS.

Almada has already been linked with a summer move to Atletico Madrid.

Joseph Paintsil

Los Angeles Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil is another player who has only recently crossed the Atlantic, joining from Belgian club Genk in a $9 million deal.

But, like Evander, the Ghanaian winger has settled quickly in MLS and made such an instant and emphatic impact in the league already that European suitors will be taking note.

With his searing pace, direct dribbling style and ability to threaten goal with well-timed runs in behind opposition defences, the 24-year-old has added a new element to the Galaxy’s attacking arsenal this term.

Paintsil has scored four goals and provided four assists so far in the 2024 season, a tally of total goal contributions bettered only by Messi, Suarez and top scorer Cristian Arango.

Riqui Puig

Inter Miami’s quartet of Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are not the only former Barcelona stars currently thriving in MLS. At LA Galaxy, one-time Camp Nou prodigy Riqui Puig is regarded as one of the league’s finest playmakers.

It’s a reputation well earned. Since eschewing interest from several European clubs to move to MLS in 2022, Puig has impressed with his ability to control play in midfield and consistently create chances for team-mates.

He can score when required, too, netting seven goals in 28 appearances last season and adding another three in his first seven outings of the 2024 campaign to fire LA to the top the Western Conference standings.

Still only 24 years old, the former Spain under-21 star has rebuilt a promising career that had stalled at Barcelona.

Cucho Hernandez

A name that might be familiar to Premier League followers, Cucho Hernandez has established himself as one of the most thrilling and productive strikers in MLS since his 2022 move from Watford.

The Colombian international never made much of an impact with the Hornets, loaned out multiple times before making 25 appearances and scoring six goals when the Vicarage Road club were relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2021-22 season.

But he quickly excelled upon joining Columbus Crew for $10 million midway through the 2022 MLS season, scoring nine goals in 16 games. Last season, he fired the Crew to MLS Cup glory, scoring 24 goals in 36 all-competitions games and earning the MLS Cup MVP award.

Early in the 2024 campaign, he was mysteriously jettisoned from the Columbus squad by manager Wilfried Nancy for an unstated internal discipline issue. On his return to the team, he was sent off. But despite the controversy, he has still managed to score four goals in seven appearances, showcasing his ability to find the net from anywhere within 25 yards of goal.

DON’T MISS: Seven former Lionel Messi teammates who could follow star to Inter Miami and MLS