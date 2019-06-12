Five players Liverpool must sign to claim Premier League glory

Liverpool fell just short of Premier League glory this season, just being pipped by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. What do they need now to go one further next season?

With the Premier League transfer window now open for business – and you can keep track on all the ins and outs this summer here – we take a look at five men who could strengthen Klopp’s squad to ensure their long wait to become champions of England ends after more than 30 barren years.

Here are the 5 players TEAMtalk think the Reds should sign this summer:

Age: 19

Current Club: Fulham

Nationality: English

Position: Left-back/left-wing

With Alberto Moreno set to leave on a free this summer, Liverpool’s depth at left-back is weak with only the impressive Andy Robertson recognised. One player Jurgen Klopp should look to sign is Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham. After a superb season in the Championship, Sessegnon didn’t quite hit the heights that were expected in his debut Premier League season, but it was clear he was a very talented young player.

At just 19 years of age, Sessegnon already has 22 career league goals. He topped the assist rankings for the Fulham side that was relegated with 6. The fact that he can not only play left back but also anywhere down the left side may appeal to Klopp who lacks depth in the forward areas, The England U21 international is unlikely to come on the cheap and interest in him is high with the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United being linked to him this summer.

Age: 23

Current Club: LOSC Lille

Nationality: Ivorian

Position: Winger

Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are praised around the world but when one of them is unavailable, they often struggle. This is why Liverpool should look at Lille star man, Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian has had a brilliant season for the French side in Ligue 1 with 20 goals in 33 games, particularly impressive when he plays out wide.

With reports linking Xherdan Shaqiri away from Anfield, Pepe could be the man that is brought in the release some of the pressure of the front 3. Another player that is unlikely to be available without spending big money, Pepe is wanted by a number of clubs all across Europe.

Age: 23

Current Club: RB Leipzig

Nationality: German

Position: Striker

Timo Werner has been linked with a move away from Leipzig for a number of years now. This summer may finally be the time for someone to invest in the German forward. With Daniel Sturridge looking likely to leave the club this summer, Liverpool will only have the hit-and-miss Divock Origi as backup to Firmino, with youngster Rhian Brewster still to make his debut for the club.

Werner could be the man the provide this support having already scored 50 goals in 93 league appearances since joining from Stuttgart in 2016. A former teammate of Naby Keita at Leipzig, the striker may be wanting a move away with just 1 year left on his contract. Leipzig may look to cash in on him this summer to reduce the chance of him leaving on a free next summer.

Age: 26

Current Club: Stoke City

Nationality: English

Position: Goalkeeper

Maybe seen as an unusual choice but with Simon Mignolet unlikely to still be at the Merseyside club in August, the Reds will need a proven backup to Alisson. Butland is not only a proven Premier League goalkeeper, but he also has the extra value of filling up the home grown quota for squad registration.

Liverpool should be able to acquire the England international without having to spend big money due to the fact that Butland is currently plying his trade for Championship side Stoke City. Although, Butland is only going to play second fiddle to Alisson, he may be interested in the chance to move back to the Premier League with Stoke failing to return at the first time of asking.

Age: 25

Current Club: Napoli

Nationality: Albanian

Position: Right-back

Nathaniel Clyne is expected to leave Anfield this summer after spending the second half of the season on loan at Bournemouth to get more game time. With Trent Alexander-Arnold the only recognised right back in the squad if Clyne leaves, Klopp will be looking to bring in some cover in that position.

One player that he should look at is Hysaj of Napoli. The Albanian has expressed that he may be looking for a challenge away from the Napoli club. Manchester United are though to be interested in the full back so it may take a big of around £25m to secure the singing of Hysaj but they would be getting an experienced player who would push Alexander-Arnold for a starting role.

