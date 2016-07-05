Five players who could engineer PL moves thanks to Euro 2016

International tournaments are great ways for stars to showcase their talents and secure lucrative moves to the Premier League. Here are five stars who could be set for moves after Euro 2016.

Mario Gomez

The Germany striker might have suffered a tournament-ending injury during Germany’s quarter-final success against Italy, but that’s unlikely to dampen the media clamour to bring the former Bayern Munich favourite to the Premier League.

He may now be 30, but Gomez still might have a good couple of years left him and we can certainly see him in the Premier League, amid reports he is being chased by West Ham, among others.

Gomez has reportedly been put up for sale by his current club Fiorentina, and having spent last season on loan in Turkey with Besiktas, a move to London could well suit a player whose style suits the 4-2-3-1 formation perfectly.

Arsenal are also known to like a bargain, so could a move for the Germany striker be the striker Arsene Wenger ends up settling for after being linked with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata?

Possible clubs: West Ham, Arsenal

Hal Robson-Kanu

Out of contract at Reading and seemingly heading for the football scrapheap (OK, so a lower Championship club), the Wales striker’s agent must have been going wild with delight when his client’s Cruyff turn against Belgium flummoxed not one, not two, but three defenders. Oh, and the finish past Thibaut Courtois wasn’t bad either!

With two goals in France, Robson-Kanu has certainly put himself in the shop window with Everton mentioned as suitors, while would you really rule out a Hull or a Burnley taking a chance on the hard-working star when he’s on a free? And yes, we’ll overlook the fact he only scored five goals for the Royals in the Championship last season!

Possible clubs: Hull, Burnley

Kamil Grosicki

The Poland winger might not have scored or created a goal during his time in France, but his impressive work-rate and performances for his country are said to have attracted quite a few admirers.

Of those, it is Everton whose name we keep seeing linked with the Rennes star, who is said to be available for a fee of £10million this summer.

New Blues manager Ronald Koeman is said to be a fan of Grosicki and reportedly had him lined up as a replacement for Sadio Mane, had he remained at Southampton over the summer.

Saints could yet pinch the inverted left winger from under Everton’s noses though; their new boss Claude Puel has spent his entire managerial career in Ligue 1 and knows the player well.

Possible clubs: Everton, Southampton

Ragnar Sigurdsson

To be honest, we’re still reeling over England’s loss to Iceland in TEAMtalk Towers and it’ll take us a little while longer to stop wincing at the most amateur display we’ve ever witnessed from our national side.

Iceland of course deserve plenty of credit for their performances in France and they’ve arguably been the biggest over-achievers (sorry, Wales) during Euro 2016. One of those players who could secure a dream move into the big time is centre-half Sigurdsson.

At 30-year-old, the player probably thought his chances of playing in one of the big European leagues had gone, but the Krasnodar star could yet see his ambitions materialise with the likes of Tottenham and Leicester reportedly ready to rival Schalke and Wolfsburg for his £4million signature.

Sigurdsson is one of those old-fashioned no-nonsense defenders and his style could be ideally suited to the Premier League.

Possible clubs: Tottenham and Leicester

Balázs Dzsudzsák

The Hungary winger was the standout-performer in another of Euro 2016’s over-performing nations and did his chances of a move absolutely no harm at all with some excellent displays and an average rating of 7.35 (making him, according to whoscored.com, the 30th best player on display in France)

The former PSV winger is currently operating for Bursaspor and could provide an alternative to either Everton or Southampton in their pursuit of attacking talent.

The player scored twice during Hungary’s run to the last 16 at Euro 2016 and with 20 goals in his 78 caps, he’s more than proven himself capable of performing on the bigger stage.

Possible clubs: Everton and Southampton