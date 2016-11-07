Five Premier League clubs vie for Dynamo Kiev striker

Everton and West Ham are among five Premier League clubs chasing Dynamo Kiev hotshot Lukasz Teodorczyk, according to reports.

Teodorczyk has caught the eye on loan at Anderlecht, where he has scored 14 goals already this term.

The Belgium outfit do have an option to make the move permanent, although there is plenty of interest in the Poland international.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 25-year-old is on the radar of Everton, West Ham, Stoke, Sunderland and West Brom, while Championship side Aston Villa are also interested.

However, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen could rival the English clubs for Teodorczyk’s signature.