FIVE prime Jamal Musiala destinations as Premier League trio battle LaLiga heavyweights

The news recently that Jamal Musiala has rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract offer has thrown the German superstar’s future at the Allianz Arena into doubt.

The 21-year-old, who has been with the Bavarian giants since joining from Chelsea in 2019, is now in the final year of his current deal with the 33-time Bundesliga champions.

Musiala was just 16 when he signed for Bayern. After breaking into the first team in the 2020-21 season, the versatile attacking midfielder has developed into one of the best players in the world in his role, scoring 45 goals and providing 34 assists in 148 appearances.

Now, with the former England youth international yet to resolve his long-term future, several of Europe’s biggest clubs are said to be positioning themselves to swoop.

Here are five potential destinations for Musiala if he decides to leave Bayern and how he’d fit in at each club…

Real Madrid

It’s no surprise that Real Madrid have been the club most commonly linked with a move for Musiala of late. Always keeping a keen eye out for their next Galactico signing, the 15-time European champions reportedly want to connect the 36-cap Mannschaft star with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in what would be the most fearsome frontline in football.

And unlike Mbappe’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, there is an obvious role into which Musiala can slide at the Bernabeu. With Vinicius on the left and Mbappe through the middle, the former Chelsea prodigy could fit seamlessly into Carlo Ancelottis’ line-up on the right flank, a position he has occupied previously at club and international level.

While that might limit Musiala’s ability to cut inside from the left on to his stronger right foot, there would be such a degree of fluidity and interchangeability to the Madrid attack in this incarnation that he would have ample opportunity to explore his preferred areas of the pitch. And with his mesmerising close control, creativity and ability to find space in the penalty area, he could form a key part of a hugely productive attack.

What’s more, Musiala also has history with Madrid’s English superstar, Jude Bellingham. The pair previously played together at youth level for the Three Lions and would have the opportunity to rekindle the on-field understanding they developed with England.

Manchester City

Reigning four-in-a-row Premier League champions Manchester City are another side credited with a serious interest in Musiala. And, like Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s side are obvious suitors for the gifted Bayern star.

Musiala’s versatility could see him fit anywhere in the second line of the City attack behind Erling Haaland. There, his creativity and ability to dribble beyond multiple opponents would make him a perfectly suited collaborator to the prolific Norwegian striker.

It is easy to envisage Musiala thriving in the kind of wide role that Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Savinho have operated in at the Etihad this season.

But it would equally be fascinating to see Guardiola attempt to shape Musiala into a long-term replacement for either Kevin De Bruyne or Bernardo Silva in a deeper and more central position.

Musiala ranked in the 89th percentile among Bundesliga attacking midfielders and wingers last season for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (5.44). With Haaland as the prime beneficiary of that creativity, City could become even more dominant.

Liverpool

With Mohamed Salah’s Anfield contract now into its final year, Liverpool’s attack is set to be short of a superstar game-changer next summer. Musiala, who is eleven years the Egyptian’s junior, would plug that hole.

The German has not yet shown himself to be a goal-scorer on Salah’s level. Over the last three seasons, Musiala has scored 36 goals in 125 all-competition appearances. The iconic Reds forward, by way of contrast, has found the next 86 times in 146 games over the same period.

So the Bayern youngster would not be a like-for-like replacement for Salah. If Liverpool pursue a big-money move for the player said to be valued at more than €100 million, Arne Slot would have to reorient his frontline somewhat.

But in Musiala, Liverpool would have the new star centrepiece of their attack. Tapping into his skills and making him the focal point of the forward unit, the 21-year-old’s exhilarating, quick-footed dribbling style would thrill the Anfield faithful.

Barcelona

Barcelona’s transfer spending has been limited in recent seasons by the club’s financial difficulties. But this summer they still managed to find enough cash to bring in an expensive arrival from the Bundesliga in the shape of Dani Olmo, a €60 million signing from RB Leipzig.

This season, the Blaugrana have started brightly in La Liga, powered by a handful of burgeoning academy graduates and a select few experienced stars, such as Musiala’s former Bayern colleague Robert Lewandowski.

What’s more, the man overseeing Barca’s impressive new campaign is former Bayern and Germany boss Hansi Flick, who coached Musiala at both previous stops and reportedly wants to reunite with the attacking midfielder in Catalonia.

With Olmo central as the No.10 and 17-year-old superstar-in-the-making Lamine Yamal on the right, Musiala would be a perfect fit for Barcelona’s left flank, completing a frightening trio to service Lewandowski at the point of attack.

Manchester United

If Musiala elects to leave Bayern in the near future, he will likely have a host of options more ready-made for instant success than Manchester United.

Despite their comparative lack of glory over the past decade, though, the Red Devils remain one of the biggest and most attractive clubs in the world. And their still-intact pulling power has been demonstrated by the acquisitions of several big-money, sought-after stars – from Paul Pogba to Bruno Fernandes to Leny Yoro.

The German’s tactical fit in Erik ten Hag’s side would not be questioned – he’d instantly be the most talented and high-calibre attacker in the 20-time champions’ squad; everyone else would be tasked with fitting around him.

While rivals City and Liverpool might be more obvious candidates for his signature, United making Musiala the face of their new era under the stewardship of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos would be a monumental statement of intent.