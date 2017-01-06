5 Serie A stars who could earn Premier League moves

With the January transfer window now underway, teams will be looking to strengthen their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

English clubs are no longer reluctant to splash cash on imports from European leagues either, making the transfer market an even more interesting proposition.

TEAMtalk takes a look at which players from Italy’s Serie A could make a difference if signed in January…

Franck Kessie

Linked with a potential move to Chelsea, Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie is attracting a lot of attention after his amazing start to the 2016/17 season.

Having been out on loan at Cesena last season, Kessie has returned to Bergamo in fine form, amassing a combined six goals and assists so far this campaign.

Manolo Gabbiadini

Napoli centre-forward Manolo Gabbiadini has been linked with various Premier League clubs, and with the Naples club having signed Leonardo Pavoletti yesterday, the 25-year-old may be looking for a way out.

Gabbiadini is a talented secondary striker, but is yet to score more than 10 league goals in a season in his entire career. His style of play could see him suit English football perfectly, and could be a cheap but shrewd pickup for any side.

Alessio Romagnoli

Another Serie A player somewhat unsurprisingly linked with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side is Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan.

The young defender has been a huge part of the Rossoneri‘s defensive improvement this season, which has seen Milan concede more goals (20) than only Juventus (14) and Roma (18). A sale is unlikely, but a big-money offer this winter may be the only way to get the Italy international before he becomes entirely unobtainable.

Geoffrey Kondogbia

Linked with Liverpool recently, a man from Milan’s cross-city rivals Inter who could be of use to Premier League clubs is midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The Frenchman impressed hugely as a youngster at Monaco and earned a big money move to Italy, but has subsequently failed to really settle in. Could be a perfect player for a team needing some steel in the middle.

Mattia Perin

Certain clubs will be on the lookout for new goalkeepers, and Mattia Perin of Genoa would be a very solid choice. Not quite the same level as Gianluigi Donnarumma in terms of current media attention, but Perin was once considered the heir to Buffon’s throne.

Perin is part of the reason that Genoa have conceded the joint-least goals in the bottom half of Serie A, and was impressive in wins over Milan and Juventus.